Former MLB player Aubrey Huff has placed his lovely home in San Diego up for sale again—but this time he's increased the asking price.

In 2014, after he retired from the MLB and took a sports radio gig in the San Francisco Bay Area, Huff listed the home for $3.4 million. The result? A strikeout. This week, the home went back on the market—for $4.4 million.

Perhaps a savvy buyer can spot what the market missed three years ago. The 8,144-square-foot home on an acre lot features eight bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Private and quiet, it's located in the gated community of Rancho Pacifica.

Outdoor amenities include a lagoon-entry pool and spa, plus living and entertaining areas.

Inside, there’s a master wing that features a view of the pool and glorious San Diego sunsets. The master wing also has double walk-in closets, sitting room with coffee bar, exercise room, and luxurious bath with his-and-her vanities, a raised spa tub, and oversize shower.

The chef's kitchen boasts marble countertops, a huge island, coffee bar, walk-in pantry, and top-of-the-line appliances. Outdoors, there's a barbecue area, in-ground trampoline, and basketball hoop. And in true Southern California fashion, the home's landscaping is dotted with palm trees.

Huff made his big-league debut in 2000 for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. After bouncing around the majors for a decade, he found a home at first base with the San Francisco Giants. He (and his famous rally thong) helped lead the Giants to a remarkable World Series win in 2010. After contributing to another Giants title run in 2012, the gregarious infielder called it a career.

The post Hoping for a Rally, Aubrey Huff Puts San Diego Mansion Back on Market appeared first on Real Estate News & Insights | realtor.com®.