Former 49ers Star Patrick Willis Tries to Tackle a Buyer for His San Jose Mansion

Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Patrick Willis spent his entire eight-season career in the San Francisco Bay Area. Now, the fearsome defensive star is taking another crack at sacking the real estate market.

The All-Pro had listed his mansion in San Jose, CA, for $6 million in April 2015. It's now back on the market at the reduced price of $5.5 million.

The 9,878-square-foot home on a 4.3-acre lot features four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The Mediterranean-style property overlooks the Almaden Valley, an affluent area along the southern edge of the sprawling city.

Once you enter the home's double-height foyer with its double staircases, you’re greeted with linebacker-sized amenities. There’s a game room with a wet bar, a billiard room, an atrium, a home theater, a home gym, and a wine cellar.

Outside, there’s a barbecue area, a covered cabana, and an infinity pool with a view of San Jose that’s way less tech and a lot more nature.

Citing health concerns, Willis retired from the NFL in 2014, at the prime of his career. He played college ball at Ole Miss, and was drafted 11th overall by the 49ers in 2007. He's a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All Pro. He won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007. He was a key member of the 2012 49ers team that won the NFC Championship and narrowly lost Super Bowl XLVII to the Baltimore Ravens.

