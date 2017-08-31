The term “Brutalist architecture" doesn’t offer a warm and fuzzy feeling. And there's some truth to a brutalist building being, well, brutal. The much-derided (and sometimes praised) Boston City Hall is a prime example.

But this Brutalist home near Leakey, TX, 90 minutes from San Antonio, breaks the mold. Priced at $949,000, the big building sits on property spanning a whopping 42 acres and is built on the side of a hill.

In true Brutalist style, the property is a behemoth constructed from glass and concrete. The home features soaring 7.5-foot windows and 13-foot high ceilings offering an open and airy vibe in the vastness of the Lone Star State. It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a three-car garage all overlooking some seriously picturesque views.

At an elevation of 3,700 square feet, it’s a perfect cocoon from the often-brutal elements—namely, the heat. Even with all the glass and air-conditioning, your wallet won’t take as much of a hit from the energy bill as you might think. According to the listing description, the home was “designed for optimum energy efficiency and maximum utility bill savings."

The property’s large master suite, located in a separate wing of the L-shaped house, features an open shower, a sunken spa bath, and a large, walk-in closet. There’s a great room for family living and entertaining, an open kitchen, a breakfast nook, and a chef’s island. It's one of the most secluded homes on the range, which is located on a private, quarter-mile road.

To build the house, designers had a crew blast out the side of a 2,200-foot-mountaintop with dynamite before constructing the house out of about a million pounds of concrete, double-paned glass, and reinforced steel.

Brutalist design doesn't ooze curb appeal, but this hot home has some serious Texas-sized luxury on the inside. There’s nothing brutal about that.

The post This Brutalist House for Sale in Texas Isn't an Eyesore appeared first on Real Estate News & Insights | realtor.com®.