Moo-Lah Lah: Rihanna Snags Sleek Hollywood Hills Contemporary for $7M

Mega music star Rihanna has plunked down nearly $7 million for a gorgeous Hollywood Hills home with city views, according to multiple reports.

The house is a sleek contemporary with clean lines everywhere, which sprawls over a half-acre lot above the Sunset Strip.

The 7,130-square-foot home features six bedrooms, 10 baths, high ceilings, and arched doorways. The chef’s kitchen features Brazilian quartzite countertops and an enormous island ideal for prepping gourmet meals. The kitchen opens to a large family room and adjacent dining room.

The gated property also boasts a spa, infinity pool, and a guesthouse outfitted as a fitness center. The pool includes a swim-up bar, perfect for entertaining guests with an adult beverage while never having to dry off.

Over the past couple of years, the home's listing has been handled by two rival firms from the Bravo hit “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles”—the Altman Brothers and the Agency’s David Parnes and James Harris.

The Altman Brothers were the listing agents for the house in 2015, when it sold for $7.4 million after initially pricing at $8.6 million.

Post-sale, the manse was available as an ultraluxe rental pad for a whopping $50,000 per month. After a couple of years of ownership, the buyer then hired David and James to put it back on the market in January 2017. The initial price tag on the place was $7.35 million, which dropped to $6.99 million in May, before finally selling for $6.8 million to RiRi in June.

