Kanye West sells desert modern house for nearly $3 million in off-market deal

Kanye West seems to never be able to get out of the spotlight. However, in a strange turn of events, the publicity-hungry rapper sold his 4,200 square foot bachelor pad in a quiet off-market deal this past week.

The house, which West purchased near Hollywood Boulevard for $1.75 million in 2003, was sold to an undisclosed buyer for $2.95 million.

The deal came not a moment too soon for the award-winning musician – he had been trying to sell his Hollywood Homes estate for nearly seven years. West originally listed the property in 2010 with a hefty price tag of $3.995 million. Three years later, he tried again but dropped the price to $3.3 million. Four years later and the 40-year-old has finally found his buyer, at an almost $1 million discount from the original listing.

The upscale compound features a desert modern design with three floors – each with its own balcony – a home theatre and breakfast room. It also features some weird quirks, like a large aquarium with live fish built on top of the bathtub, and an entire room designed around cartoon characters.

Kanye West owns several other properties around Los Angeles with his reality TV star wife, Kim Kardashian.