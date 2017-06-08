Jon Bon Jovi's stunning NYC duplex hits the market for $17.25 million

Rocker and proud Jersey boy Jon Bon Jovi has just put his glamorous New York City duplex on the market for $17.25 million.

Bon Jovi paid $12.87 million for the trendy West Village unit in 2015.

The listing was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The duplex condo has stunning views of the Hudson from its giant windows and a 1,500-square foot landscaped garden.

The upstairs floor has three bedrooms, each with an ensuite bath, and the downstairs entertaining space has a separate den/library that could be made into a fourth bedroom.

Fellow residents at 150 Charles include actor/comedian Ben Stiller and Peter Morton, the co-founder of Hard Rock cafe. Ryan Seacrest was living there before his move uptown.

Amenities at 150 Charles include a lengthy lap pool, a large gym, a children’s playroom and a party room with a kitchen. The listing brokers are Corcoran’s Robby Browne, Chris Kann and Jennifer Ireland Kubis.

Bon Jovi’s prior New York City residence was a lavish penthouse at 158 Mercer St., which he finally sold in 2015 for $34 million. The spread asked $42 million originally.

Which begs the question: does his 150 Charles pad also have price chops in its future?

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.