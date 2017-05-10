‘Guardians’ director finally trades starter home for Malibu mansion

James Gunn, the writer and director of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, is on quite a roll these days.

Not only did the latest “Guardians” installment just rake in a reported $145 million during its opening weekend, but Gunn has also sold his Los Angeles starter pad for $1.89 million, Variety reports.

Gunn purchased this 3,825-square-foot, five-bedroom spread in 2002 for $875,000 — so he’s made a tidy profit. Gunn bought it alongside now ex-wife, actress Jenna Fischer — of “The Office” fame. The two divorced in 2008.

The property is located at 12750 Milbank St. in Studio City, Calif.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Gunn’s sale comes on the heels of his $6.2 million purchase of a roughly 3-acre estate in Malibu, Calif., which Olivia Newton-John owned in the 1980s and Sally Field called home from 2004 to 2011. The compound includes a 6,802-square-foot main house, a guest house, a swimming pool, a barn with three stalls, and a tennis court, Variety notes.

But Gunn’s now-former home isn’t too shabby, either. A double-height entry hall leads to a formal living room with a fireplace and a dining room. There’s also a family room with a brick fireplace, an office/library space with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a master suite with a vaulted ceiling.

Other touches include blond hardwood floors and a terrace that overlooks the backyard swimming pool.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.