America's most eligible bachelor pads

It’s pretty easy to tell someone's relationship status by his or her residence. For many single men today, the dream isn't finding a hot trophy wife-- it’s finding a bachelor pad so cool it will make their married buddies want to be single again. It may also spark a little jealously among other single buddies. But dream bachelor pads don’t come cheap.

Here are a few single men-friendly properties currently on the market.

1. For the dude who wants a drone.

L.A.’s early adopters are in luck. For the first time in a decade, developers in downtown L.A. broke ground and built an entirely new luxury condo building. Among TEN50’s cutting edge features is L.A.’s only drone landing pad where residents can have packages delivered from Amazon.

Prices range from $500,000 for a one-bedroom unit to $5 million for a penthouse. The property has two grand penthouses, one is currently in escrow at the time of publication. With the Staples Center just three blocks away, the lucky bachelor who lives here can walk to concerts and easily catch a Lakers, Clippers or Kings game. Of course, said bachelor can also stay in sweats and catch Sunday Night Football in TEN50’s private screening room.

2. For the host with the most.

By the numbers, CAVU is impressive. In person, CAVU is unforgettable. This 13,000 square foot desert retreat designed by the team behind the Mandalay Bay is a 15-minute drive from the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip. The $12.5 million asking price shouldn't be a sticker shock for a social bachelor who appreciates amenities designed for entertaining. He can invite 20 of his closest friends to join him for filet mignon in the formal dining room or feed them on the sprawling deck space featuring an outdoor kitchen and wood-burning pizza oven. After dinner, it’s time to tour the 1,800-bottle digital wine cellar or press the “Play” button in the hidden elevator that takes guests to the indoor two-lane cosmic bowling alley. CAVU has 9 bathrooms, 5 bedrooms, with space to comfortably entertain up to 400 guests.

3. For man and his best friend.

It’s nearly impossible to find a property with private outdoor space in the Big Apple. Exclusive roof access to a 600-square-foot patio and an open layout make this Grand Street loft ideal for a bachelor with pets, says Ryan Serhant, BRAVO TV’s Million Dollar Listing star. Tall men need not shy away from applying to this lofty pad; there are 10-13 ft. ceilings throughout the 1,600-square-foot space. Located in Soho, the neighborhood has an unparalleled shopping scene and there are plenty of pet-friendly restaurants and cafes nearby with outdoor seating areas. Fido can exercise at the Hudson River-front Leroy Street Dog Run nearby. Or he can run the building’s stairs-- because it's a four-floor walkup.

4. For the outdoor enthusiast.

For the bachelor who wants to fish, golf, hike, hunt, ski and snowmobile in his backyard, the Whitetail Club in McCall, Idaho could not be more perfect. This gated community in the foothills of the Salmon River Mountains is just a cast away from Payette Lake and the Salmon and Snake Rivers—all trophy-fishing sites for serious anglers and good locales for water sports like boating and kayaking. When sliding into a golf cart sounds easier than starting a truck, Whitetail’s private 18-hole golf course beckons. Available homes range from a move-in ready 3,000-square-foot cabin for $849,000 to a 10,000-square-foot mansion for $3.4 million. The on-site clubhouse has a fine dining restaurant where residents can swap fishing stories over locally-sourced rainbow trout, while red meat eaters can devour bison and venison.

5. For the rich, retired patriarch.

Hawaii is known as a romantic couples’ destination, but given its hospitable climate, it also has a lot to offer single retirees who can afford to live the island lifestyle. This three bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3,700-square-foot Hale Mai’a townhome in the Big Island’s Kohanaiki community is ideal for the guy who needs spare rooms to accommodate visiting kids, grandkids-- or just extra space to store his clubs. The home’s private garage makes for a handy workshop for odd projects, but there's also a detached one-bedroom guesthouse included in the $2.9 million asking price. Between the 72-par oceanfront golf course and the 1.5 miles of coastline boasting some of the island’s best snorkeling, diving and fishing sites, a retiree isn’t in danger of his worst fear—boredom.

6. For the true commitment-phobe.

If he can’t commit to a relationship, he may also have a hard time committing to a mortgage. This New York City rental is the perfect abode for a bachelor who doesn’t want to sign everything away on the dotted line. It’s not cheap—at $6,500/month listing agent Chris Austad thinks it’s currently the most expensive rental in Astoria. The 3,000-square-foot duplex penthouse boasts four private terraces offering priceless views including the Manhattan skyline. Inside, the crown jewel of the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment is the sprawling chef’s kitchen. In a city where kitchens are the size of closets, this home’s marble-clad cooking area is spacious and well-appointed with state-of-the-art appliances. It’s ideal for the guy who appreciates gourmet cooking at home-- even if he can’t commit to growing his own herbs.