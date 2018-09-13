Fox News
Vegas odds revealed for 2020 presidential hopefuls -- and long shots
A Las Vegas oddsmaker has President Donald Trump favored to win the 2020 presidential election. Click to see the odds for a variety of candidates.
A Las Vegas betting group has President Donald Trump as the favorite to win the 2020 election, giving him 3 to 1 odds

(AP)

Senator Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, is the leading rival but with 10 to 1 odds

(Kamala Harris Campaign)

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, fueled 2020 rumors but will face an uphill battle with 15 to 1 odds

(AP)

Oprah Winfrey shut down rumors about a potential run but her 30 to 1 odds favor her over House Speaker Paul Ryan

(Getty)

Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti was given 40 to 1 odds, making him more favored than Hillary Clinton

(AP)

Clinton was given 66 to 1 odds, placing her chances below Senator Bernie Sanders for 2020

(AP)

Kanye West recently tweeted out the message “2024” but he was given 150 to 1 odds for the next presidential election

(AP)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dismissed rumors that he would run in 2020 but his 40 to 1 beat Clinton's odds

(REUTERS)

US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley was given 50 to 1 odds despite Trump being the likely Republican candidate

(UN)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was given 66 to 1 odds

(REUTERS)

