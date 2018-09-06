Congressional Leaks

In 1995, Robert G. Torricelli, D-N.J. (House, 1983-97; Senate, 1997-2003), nearly lost his seat on the House Intelligence Committee over allegations that he improperly released information about CIA operations in Guatemala.

Torricelli said the information he released came from sources outside the Intelligence Committee. He was eventually exonerated by the House Committee on Standards of Official Conduct. A CIA investigation spurred by the revelations found serious wrongdoing by the agency.