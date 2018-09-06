Congressional Leaks

Sen. Mike Gravel, D- Alaska, escaped punishment for disclosure of the Pentagon Papers in June 1971.
In 1975, the House ethics committee dismissed charges that Michael J. Harrington, D-Mass., revealed secret CIA activities in Chile.
In 1987, the Senate Ethics Committee declined to investigate Dave Durenberger, R-Minn., after reports that he leaked classified information about U.S. spy recruitment.
In 1987, George E. Brown, D-Calif., (1963-71, 1973-99) angrily quit the House Intelligence panel after coming under fire from the Reagan administration for publicly discussing military satellite capabilities. Brown charged that the criticism was unwarranted because he had been able to discuss the same subjects without controversy before his appointment to the Intelligence Committee.
In 1995, Robert G. Torricelli, D-N.J. (House, 1983-97; Senate, 1997-2003), nearly lost his seat on the House Intelligence Committee over allegations that he improperly released information about CIA operations in Guatemala.
Torricelli said the information he released came from sources outside the Intelligence Committee. He was eventually exonerated by the House Committee on Standards of Official Conduct. A CIA investigation spurred by the revelations found serious wrongdoing by the agency.
In 2015, Senate Intelligence Committee leaders said that they were not investigating whether Ted Cruz disclosed classified information during a Dec. 2015 GOP debate, despite the panel chairman’s comments, saying his staff was looking into the matter. During the Dec. 15 debate, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) seemed to imply that Cruz (R-Texas) disclosed classified information during a testy exchange on government surveillance powers and when Cruz was disputing Rubio’s attacks on the Texas senator’s national security credentials.
In 2017, the House Ethics Committee closed an investigation into House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, clearing the California Republican of claims that he had made unauthorized disclosures of classified information. The investigation arose after Nunes told reporters at the White House that he had reviewed “intelligence reports” indicating that members of President Trump’s campaign had been swept up in foreign surveillance by U.S. spy agencies.
Some of the most memorable congressional leaks over the years.