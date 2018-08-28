Fox News
Judge Brett Kavanaugh in photos through the years
Here is a look at Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his earlier years and as he prepared for the vote on his Supreme Court nomination
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, July 9, 2018

(REUTERS/Jim Bourg)

Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr, John Bates and Brett Kavanaugh during the Whitewater Investigation in Washington, November 13, 1996

(David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, top left, is pictured next to Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and Justice Anthony Kennedy in 1993

(U.S. Supreme Court via AP)

Brett Kavanaugh and Kenneth Starr at the House Judiciary Committee on the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, November 19, 1998

(David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

Brett Kavanaugh testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee on his nomination to be a judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, April 26, 2004

(AP Photo/Dennis Cook)

US President George W Bush's advisor Karl Rove walks with Staff Secretary Brett Kavanaugh at Andrews Air Force Base, October 2 2004

(PAUL J.RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be judge for the Ninth Circuit, May 9, 2006

(CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

DC Circut Court of Appeals nominee Brett Kavanaugh with Senators Mitch McConnell and Bill Frist at the Capitol, May 22, 2006

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in as a Judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia by Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, June 1, 2006

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Judge Brett Kavanaugh with Senator Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence in the US Capitol, July 10, 2018

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh with Senator Rob Portman during a meeting at the US Capitol, July 11, 2018

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh with Senator Shelley Moore during a meeting at the US Capitol, July 12, 2018

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh with Senator Ted Cruz during a meeting at the US Capitol, July 17, 2018

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh with Senator Lamar Alexander during a meeting at the US Capitol, July 26, 2018

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh with Senator Marco Rubio during a meeting at the US Capitol, August 1, 2018

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh with Senator Lisa Murkowski during a meeting at the US Capitol, August 23, 2018

(REUTERS/Chris Wattie)

Judge Brett Kavanaugh swears in Judge Britt Grant, to take a seat on the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, August 7, 2018

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Donald Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, July 9, 2018

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

