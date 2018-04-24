Fox News
FOREIGN POLICY

Trump honors French President Emmanuel Macron at White House state dinner
President Trump honored French President Emmanuel Macron at a lavish White House state dinner for the U.S. ally.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife stand on the Truman Balcony

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The State Dining Room at the White House is set for the first State Dinner

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Karen Pence and Vice President Mike Pence arrive for a State Dinner

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Brigitte Macron, and French President Emmanuel Macron walk down the Grand Staircase

(REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron toast in the State Dining Room

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Trump speaks to French President Emmanuel Macron after the pair exchanged toasts during Tuesday's state dinner.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Trumps and Macrons greeted each other with European-style air kisses prior to Tuesday's state dinner.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

