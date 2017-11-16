Franken accuser in pictures
Leeann Tweeden, a California TV host and sports radio broadcaster on Thursday accused Democratic Sen. Al Franken of kissing and groping her without her consent in 2006.
">
Comedian Al Franken and sports commentator Leeann Tweeden perform a comic skit during the 2006 Hope and Freedom Tour
(Dvids)
comedian-al-franken-and-sports-commentator-leeann-tweeden-perform-a-comic-skit-during-the-2006-hope-and-freedom-tour
Model Leeann Tweeden with a soldier while visiting U.S. troops gathered in a helicopter hangar of Baghdad's international airport June 19, 2003
(REUTERS/Chris Helgren)
model-leeann-tweeden-with-a-soldier-while-visiting-u.s.-troops-gathered-in-a-helicopter-hangar-of-baghdad's-international-airport-june-19,-2003
Actress Leeann Tweeden on her seventh USO tour at Camp Liberty, Iraq
(Dvids)
actress-leeann-tweeden-on-her-seventh-uso-tour-at-camp-liberty,-iraq
Actress Leeann Tweeden arrives for Maxim's Rock City Opera party during Super Bowl week in Detroit, February 4, 2006
(REUTERS/David Snyder)
actress-leeann-tweeden-arrives-for-maxim's-rock-city-opera-party-during-super-bowl-week-in-detroit,-february-4,-2006
Model Leeann Tweeden departs the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Gulf, south of Iraq, December 15, 2004
(REUTERS/Mate Airman Kristopher Wilson)
model-leeann-tweeden-departs-the-nimitz-class-aircraft-carrier-uss-harry-s.-truman-in-the-gulf,-south-of-iraq,-december-15,-2004
Leeann Tweeden in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Gulf south of Iraq, December 15, 2004
(REUTERS/Mate 2nd Class Danny Ewing Jr)
leeann-tweeden-in-the-hangar-bay-of-the-nimitz-class-aircraft-carrier-uss-harry-s.-truman-in-the-gulf-south-of-iraq,-december-15,-2004
Model Leeann Tweeden hits a ground out during the All Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game in San Francisco, July 8, 2007
(REUTERS/Richard Clement)
model-leeann-tweeden-hits-a-ground-out-during-the-all-star-legends-&-celebrity-softball-game-in-san-francisco,-july-8,-2007
Model Leeann Tweeden unsuccessfully pleads with U.S. troops not to douse her with water at Baghdad's international airport June 19, 2003
(REUTERS/Chris Helgren)
model-leeann-tweeden-unsuccessfully-pleads-with-u.s.-troops-not-to-douse-her-with-water-at-baghdad's-international-airport-june-19,-2003