Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

POLITICS

Franken accuser in pictures
Leeann Tweeden, a California TV host and sports radio broadcaster on Thursday accused Democratic Sen. Al Franken of kissing and groping her without her consent in 2006.
">

Comedian Al Franken and sports commentator Leeann Tweeden perform a comic skit during the 2006 Hope and Freedom Tour

(Dvids)

Model Leeann Tweeden with a soldier while visiting U.S. troops gathered in a helicopter hangar of Baghdad's international airport June 19, 2003

(REUTERS/Chris Helgren)

Actress Leeann Tweeden on her seventh USO tour at Camp Liberty, Iraq

(Dvids)

Actress Leeann Tweeden arrives for Maxim's Rock City Opera party during Super Bowl week in Detroit, February 4, 2006

(REUTERS/David Snyder)

Model Leeann Tweeden departs the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Gulf, south of Iraq, December 15, 2004

(REUTERS/Mate Airman Kristopher Wilson)

Leeann Tweeden in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Gulf south of Iraq, December 15, 2004

(REUTERS/Mate 2nd Class Danny Ewing Jr)

Model Leeann Tweeden hits a ground out during the All Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game in San Francisco, July 8, 2007

(REUTERS/Richard Clement)

Model Leeann Tweeden unsuccessfully pleads with U.S. troops not to douse her with water at Baghdad's international airport June 19, 2003

(REUTERS/Chris Helgren)

Franken accuser in pictures

Leeann Tweeden, a California TV host and sports radio broadcaster on Thursday accused Democratic Sen. Al Franken of kissing and groping her without her consent in 2006.

More From Our Sponsors