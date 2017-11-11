Fox News
Vice President Pence cleans Vietnam Veterans Memorial on holiday
">

VP Mike Pence and wife, Karen joined Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to clean the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day.

Mementos including a worn pair of boots at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day

Vice President Mike Pence pauses as he cleans a portion of the Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day

Vice President Mike Pence cleans a portion of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day

Vice President Mike Pence cleans the names of Vietnam vets at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day.

VP Mike Pence and wife Karen, with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, clean the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke VP Mike Pence, and his wife Karen at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day

VP Mike Pence and wife Karen pose for a photograph at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day

Volunteers remove mementos before cleaning the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day

Volunteers remove mementos before cleaning the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day

