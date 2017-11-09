Fox News
Photos: President Trump in China, Day 2
President Trump attends welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
U.S. President Donald Trump reviews an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 9

(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday

(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

President Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping at a welcoming ceremony in Beijing, China, Thursday

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a welcoming ceremony in Beijing, Thursday

(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping greet people in Beijing, China, Thursday

(REUTERS/Damir Sagol)

Children participate in a welcoming ceremony for President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, Thursday

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump at bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping hold a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday

(Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements in Beijing, China, Thursday

(REUTERS/Damir Sagolj)

President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday

(REUTERS/Damir Sagolj)

President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday

( REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

President Donald Trump toasts at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday

(Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP)

