Photos: President Trump in China, Day 2
President Trump attends welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
U.S. President Donald Trump reviews an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 9
(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday
(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
President Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping at a welcoming ceremony in Beijing, China, Thursday
(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a welcoming ceremony in Beijing, Thursday
(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping greet people in Beijing, China, Thursday
(REUTERS/Damir Sagol)
Children participate in a welcoming ceremony for President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, Thursday
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump at bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday
(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping hold a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday
(Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements in Beijing, China, Thursday
(REUTERS/Damir Sagolj)
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday
(REUTERS/Damir Sagolj)
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday
( REUTERS/Thomas Peter)
President Donald Trump toasts at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday
(Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP)
