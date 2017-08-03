President Donald Trump's campaign-style rally in Huntington, West Virginia
Trump tells West Virginia rally: ‘We didn’t win because of Russia. We won because of you’
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
Marine One, with President Donald Trump aboard, lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House, Aug. 3, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
marine-one,-with-president-donald-trump-aboard,-lifts-off-from-the-south-lawn-of-the-white-house,-aug.-3,-in-washington.-
President Donald Trump arrives to speaks at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va., Aug. 3.
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
president-donald-trump-arrives-to-speaks-at-big-sandy-superstore-arena-in-huntington,-w.va.,-aug.-3.-
President Donald Trump arrives to speaks at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va., Aug. 3.
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
president-donald-trump-arrives-to-speaks-at-big-sandy-superstore-arena-in-huntington,-w.va.,-aug.-3.-
People cheer for President Donald Trump at a campaign-style rally at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va., Aug. 3.
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
people-cheer-for-president-donald-trump-at-a-campaign-style-rally-at-big-sandy-superstore-arena-in-huntington,-w.va.,-aug.-3.-
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, speaks at a campaign-style rally at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va., Aug. 3.
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
west-virginia-gov.-jim-justice,-speaks-at-a-campaign-style-rally-at-big-sandy-superstore-arena-in-huntington,-w.va.,-aug.-3.-
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a rally, Aug. 3.
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
west-virginia-gov.-jim-justice-speaks-during-a-rally,-aug.-3.
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with West Virginia's Democratic Governor Jim in Huntington, West Virginia U.S., August 3.
(REUTERS/Carlos Barria )
u.s.-president-donald-trump-shakes-hands-with-west-virginia's-democratic-governor-jim-in-huntington,-west-virginia-u.s.,-august-3.-