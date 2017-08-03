President Donald Trump's campaign-style rally in Huntington, West Virginia

Fox News
West Virginia

Trump tells West Virginia rally: ‘We didn’t win because of Russia. We won because of you’
Marine One, with President Donald Trump aboard, lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House, Aug. 3, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump arrives to speaks at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va., Aug. 3.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump arrives to speaks at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va., Aug. 3.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

People cheer for President Donald Trump at a campaign-style rally at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va., Aug. 3.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, speaks at a campaign-style rally at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va., Aug. 3.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a rally, Aug. 3.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with West Virginia's Democratic Governor Jim in Huntington, West Virginia U.S., August 3.

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria )

