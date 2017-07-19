John McCain: From POW to politician
">
U.S. President-elect Barack Obama and Senator John McCain, November 2008.
(REUTERS/John Gress)
u.s.-president-elect-barack-obama-and-senator-john-mccain,-november-2008.--
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Senator John McCain during a speech November, 2008.
(REUTERS/Brian Snyder )
u.s.-republican-presidential-nominee-senator-john-mccain-during-a-speech-november,-2008.-------
Republican presidential nominee Senator John McCain. September 4, 2008.
(REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)
republican-presidential-nominee-senator-john-mccain.-september-4,-2008.---
US Republican presidential candidate Senator John McCain and his running mate, Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, August 31, 2008.
(REUTERS/John Gress )
us-republican-presidential-candidate-senator-john-mccain-and-his-running-mate,-alaska-governor-sarah-palin,-august-31,-2008.-
President George Bush addresses reporters at the White House, with Senator John McCain and Senator John Kerry, October 23, 1992
(REUTERS/Mike Theiler )
president-george-bush-addresses-reporters-at-the-white-house,-with-senator-john-mccain-and-senator-john-kerry,-october-23,-1992-
U.S. President George W. Bush and Arizona Senator John McCain board Air Force One together in Waco, Texas, August 11, 2004.
(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque )
u.s.-president-george-w.-bush-and-arizona-senator-john-mccain-board-air-force-one-together-in-waco,-texas,-august-11,-2004.-
John McCain is pulled out of a Hanoi lake by North Vietnamese Army, October, 1967.
(REUTERS)
john-mccain-is-pulled-out-of-a-hanoi-lake-by-north-vietnamese-army,-october,-1967.
John McCain, (front, right) with his squadron in 1965.
(AP Photo/Library of Congress)
john-mccain,-(front,-right)-with-his-squadron-in-1965.-
Interview with Lt. Comdr. John S. McCain, Vietnam POW. Apr. 24, 1973
(Library of Congress/O'Halloran, Thomas J.)
interview-with-lt.-comdr.-john-s.-mccain,-vietnam-pow.-apr.-24,-1973-