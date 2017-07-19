Fox News
SENATE

John McCain: From POW to politician
U.S. Sen. John McCain, has been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor
U.S. President-elect Barack Obama and Senator John McCain, November 2008.

(REUTERS/John Gress)

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Senator John McCain during a speech November, 2008.

(REUTERS/Brian Snyder )

Republican presidential nominee Senator John McCain. September 4, 2008.

(REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

US Republican presidential candidate Senator John McCain and his running mate, Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, August 31, 2008.

(REUTERS/John Gress )

President George Bush addresses reporters at the White House, with Senator John McCain and Senator John Kerry, October 23, 1992

(REUTERS/Mike Theiler )

U.S. President George W. Bush and Arizona Senator John McCain board Air Force One together in Waco, Texas, August 11, 2004.

(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque )

John McCain is pulled out of a Hanoi lake by North Vietnamese Army, October, 1967.

(REUTERS)

John McCain, (front, right) with his squadron in 1965.

(AP Photo/Library of Congress)

Interview with Lt. Comdr. John S. McCain, Vietnam POW. Apr. 24, 1973

(Library of Congress/O'Halloran, Thomas J.)

