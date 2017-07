First Lady Melania Trump's day in Paris

A look at Melania Trump's activities on the first day of her trip to France

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

First Lady Melania Trump visits the Necker Hospital for children in Paris, France, July 13 (REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer) first-lady-melania-trump-visits-the-necker-hospital-for-children-in-paris,-france,-july-13

First Lady Melania Trump and French President 's wife Brigitte Macron at Les Invalides museum in Paris, Thursday (Ian Langsdon-Pool via AP) first-lady-melania-trump-and-french-president-'s-wife-brigitte-macron-at-les-invalides-museum-in-paris,-thursday

Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Macron, and First Lady Melania Trump after a boat tour on the Seine River in Paris (REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer) brigitte-macron,-wife-of-french-president-macron,-and-first-lady-melania-trump-after-a-boat-tour-on-the-seine-river-in-paris

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Macron tour Napoleon Bonaparte's tomb (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) president-trump,-first-lady-melania-trump,-french-president-emmanuel-macron,-and-his-wife-brigitte-macron-tour-napoleon--bonaparte's-tomb

First Lady Melania Trump smiles visits the Necker hospital, France's largest pediatric hospital in Paris (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu) first-lady-melania-trump-smiles-visits-the-necker-hospital,-france's-largest-pediatric-hospital-in-paris

US First Lady Melania Trump and French president's wife Brigitte Macron depart after a boat trip down the River Seine in Paris (Martin Bureau-Pool via AP) us-first-lady-melania-trump-and-french-president's-wife-brigitte-macron-depart-after-a-boat-trip-down-the-river-seine-in-paris

First Lady Melania Trump and French President's wife Brigitte Macron with Notre Dame Cathedral rector Patrick Chauvet in Paris (Martin Bureau-Pool via AP) first-lady-melania-trump-and-french-president's-wife-brigitte-macron-with-notre-dame-cathedral-rector-patrick-chauvet-in-paris

French President Emmanuel Macron kisses First Lady Melania Trump while his wife Brigitte welcomes President Donald Trump in Paris (AP Photo/Michel Euler) french-president-emmanuel-macron-kisses-first-lady-melania-trump-while-his-wife-brigitte-welcomes-president-donald-trump-in-paris

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump walk to their wives Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron at Les Invalides (Ian Langsdon-Pool via AP) french-president-emmanuel-macron-and-president-donald-trump-walk-to-their-wives-melania-trump-and-brigitte-macron-at-les-invalides-

First Lady Melania Trump after a boat trip down the River Seine in Paris (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)) first-lady-melania-trump-after-a-boat-trip-down-the-river-seine-in-paris

The shoes of Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and First Lady Melania Trump (L) at the Invalides (REUTERS/Charles Platiau) the-shoes-of-brigitte-macron,-wife-of-french-president-emmanuel-macron,-and-first-lady-melania-trump-(l)-at-the-invalides

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump part on the tarmac after they arrive on Air Force One in Paris (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) president-donald-trump-and-first-lady-melania-trump-part-on-the-tarmac-after-they-arrive-on-air-force-one-in-paris

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump kiss on the tarmac after arriving on Air Force One at Orly Airport in Paris (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) president-donald-trump-and-first-lady-melania-trump-kiss-on-the-tarmac-after-arriving-on-air-force-one-at-orly-airport-in-paris