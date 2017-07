Slideshow: The men who have run the FBI

Since its beginning in 1908, the FBI has been led by a single individual, at first called “Chief,” then titled “Director” in 1919.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Christopher A. Wray will become Director if confirmed after his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) christopher-a.-wray-will-become-director-if-confirmed-after-his-senate-judiciary-committee-hearing

James B. Comey, September 4, 2013 - May 9, 2017 (FBI) james-b.-comey,-september-4,-2013---may-9,-2017

Robert S. Mueller, III, September 4, 2001- September 4, 2013 (FBI) robert-s.-mueller,-iii,-september-4,-2001--september-4,-2013

Louis J. Freeh, September 1, 1993 - June 25, 2001 (FBI) louis-j.-freeh,-september-1,-1993---june-25,-2001

William S. Sessions, November 2, 1987 - July 19, 1993 (FBI) william-s.-sessions,-november-2,-1987---july-19,-1993

William H. Webster, February 23, 1978 - May 25, 1987 (FBI) william-h.-webster,-february-23,-1978---may-25,-1987

Clarence M. Kelley, July 9, 1973 - February 15, 1978 (FBI) clarence-m.-kelley,-july-9,-1973---february-15,-1978

J. Edgar Hoover, May 10, 1924 - May 2, 1972 (Library of Congress) j.-edgar-hoover,-may-10,-1924---may-2,-1972

William J. Burns, August 22, 1921 - June 14, 1924 (Library of Congress) william-j.-burns,-august-22,-1921---june-14,-1924

William J. Flynn, July 1, 1919 - August 21, 1921 (Library of Congress) william-j.-flynn,-july-1,-1919---august-21,-1921

Alexander B. Bielaski, April 30, 1912 - February 10, 1919 (FBI) alexander-b.-bielaski,-april-30,-1912---february-10,-1919