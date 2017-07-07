Fox News
World leaders attend G-20 Summit in Germany
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before their scheduled bilateral meeting
President Donald Trump shakes hands with the Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017.

(Steffen Kugler/German Government via AP)

President Donald Trump is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany

(AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump at the start of the "retreat meeting" at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany

(REUTERS/John MacDougall-Pool)

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany

(AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets China's President Xi Jinping at the start of the G-20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany

(John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP)

President Donald Trump greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany

(AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

U.S. President Donald Trump wirh German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany

(AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the welcoming ceremony with German chancellor Angela Merkel at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany

(Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)

Participants pose for a group photo on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

A woman is pepper-sprayed by police after she climbed on an armored police vehicle at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Friday

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attend the "retreat meeting" at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany

(John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes France's President Emmanuel Macron at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany

(AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Donald Trump and France's President Emmanuel Macron at the G-20 summit in Hamburg

(REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld-Pool)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the beginning of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany

(REUTERS/John MacDougall-Pool)

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the start of the "retreat meeting" on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany

(John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of the "retreat meeting" on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany

(John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Police officers carry a demonstrator who blocked a street on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Friday

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Leaders attend the first working session at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017

(REUTERS/John MacDougall-Pool)

