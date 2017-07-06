Fox News
President Trump in Poland
Trump's 16-hour visit included a keynote address to the Poles from Krasinski Square
President Donald Trump delivers a speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument in Krasinski Square, Thursday, July 6, in Warsaw

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Warsaw Uprising Monument in Krasinski Square

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

U.S. President Donald Trump during his public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw

(REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh)

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Polish President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda in Warsaw

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

US. President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland July 6,

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda shake hands at the Royal Castle, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Warsaw

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

People hold a portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump during his public speech at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland

(REUTERS/Kacper Pempel )

First Lady Melania Trump sits with children during a visit to the Copernicus Science Center, in Warsaw

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

President Trump with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, and Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross in Warsaw

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

U.S. President Donald Trump during a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

President Donald Trump talks to Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic during the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda take part in a family photo at the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw

People wave Polish and U.S. flags during U.S. President Donald Trump's public speech at Krasinski Square in Warsaw, Poland

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump with Poland's First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Dudain Warsaw

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

President Donald Trump casts shadows on the wall at the end of a joint press conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda, in Warsaw

(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

First Lady Melania Trump during her meeting with First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda in Warsaw, Poland July 6

(REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh)

Ivanka Trump arrives with her husband Jared Kushner for President Donald Trump's speech in Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

