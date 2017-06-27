Fox News
Barack Obama post-presidency
The life of former President Barack Obama since President Donald Trump's inauguration
Britain's Prince Harry with former US President Barack Obama following a meeting at Kensington Palace in London, May 27, 2017

(Kensington Palace via AP)

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former President Barack Obama at a restaurant in Montreal, Canada June 5, 2017

(Prime Minister's Office via REUTERS )

Former U.S. President Barack Obama after speaking at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan, Italy May 9, 2017

(REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)

Former President Barack Obama rafts with his wife Michelle and daughters Sasha and Malia in Bali, Indonesia June 26, 2017

(Wira Suryantala/Antara Foto via REUTERS )

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former President Barack Obama at the German Protestant Kirchentag in Berlin, Germany, May 25, 2017

(REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

Caroline Kennedy presents the 2017 Profile in Courage Award to former President Barack Obama in Boston, May 7, 2017

(REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Former President Barack Obama during a meeting with youth leaders in Chicago, April 24, 2017

(REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski )

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle during a visit to Tirta Empul Temple in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, June 27, 2017

(Wira Suryantala/Antara Foto via REUTERS )

