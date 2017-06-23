Fox News
Congressional Picnic at the White House
Members of Congress and their families attend a New York-themed party at the White House
First Lady Melania Trump holds a baby during the Congressional Picnic at the White House, Thursday

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host a Congressional Picnic at the White House

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Ivanka Trump swings her daughter Arabella in the Rose Garden at the Congressional Picnic at the White House

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Evangeline Brienza, is held by her mother Elizabeth Brienza, of Alexandria, Va., at the Congressional Picnic at the White House

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A young boy reaches to shake hands with President Donald Trump during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump, talks with Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., during the Congressional Picnic at the White House

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A boy gives gives a thumbs-up to U.S. President Donald Trump at the Congressional Picnic

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence arrive at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., talks with President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump during the Congressional Picnic

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

