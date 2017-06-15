Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

POLITICS

Congressional baseball game
Republicans and Democrats take to the field at Nationals Park in Washington
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Members of the Republican team pray before the annual Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, Thursday

(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi

(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts )

Wearing mostly Louisiana State University hats, the Republican team poses for a team picture before the Congressional baseball game

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Both teams form a line between first and second base as a moment of silence is observed for all those injured in the attack

( AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Signs acknowledging wounded congressman Rep. Steve Scalise are seen prior to the Congressional baseball game

(REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)

Injured aide Zach Barth, left, and Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, also on crutches walk off the field before the Congressional baseball game

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Special Agent David Bailey of the U.S. Capitol Police, wounded in Wednesday's attack with Joe Torre, as he throws out the first pitch

( REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)

Ivanka Trump gestures to the crowd next to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin prior to the Congressional baseball game

(REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)

A Republican supporter holds up a sign supporting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise before the annual Congressional Baseball Game

(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-CA) hits the ball for a single in the annual Congressional baseball game

( REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

Democrats and Republicans greet each other after the annual Congressional baseball

(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

A message from President Donald Trump is shown on the video board before the Congressional baseball game

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Congressional baseball game

Republicans and Democrats take to the field at Nationals Park in Washington

More From Our Sponsors