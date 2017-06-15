Congressional baseball game
Republicans and Democrats take to the field at Nationals Park in Washington
Members of the Republican team pray before the annual Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, Thursday
(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)
Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi
(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts )
Wearing mostly Louisiana State University hats, the Republican team poses for a team picture before the Congressional baseball game
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Both teams form a line between first and second base as a moment of silence is observed for all those injured in the attack
( AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Signs acknowledging wounded congressman Rep. Steve Scalise are seen prior to the Congressional baseball game
(REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)
Injured aide Zach Barth, left, and Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, also on crutches walk off the field before the Congressional baseball game
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Special Agent David Bailey of the U.S. Capitol Police, wounded in Wednesday's attack with Joe Torre, as he throws out the first pitch
( REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)
Ivanka Trump gestures to the crowd next to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin prior to the Congressional baseball game
(REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)
A Republican supporter holds up a sign supporting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise before the annual Congressional Baseball Game
(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)
Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-CA) hits the ball for a single in the annual Congressional baseball game
( REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)
Democrats and Republicans greet each other after the annual Congressional baseball
(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)
A message from President Donald Trump is shown on the video board before the Congressional baseball game
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
