POLITICS

Justices of the Supreme Court
Newly appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch joins the other eight Supreme Court members for a portrait session.
Supreme Court justices in a new family photo including Neil Gorsuch, their most recent addition, in Washington, DC

(Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Chief Justice John Roberts

(Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch joins Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer

(Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Justice Neil Gorsuch

(AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

Chief Justice John Roberts with Justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch

(AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

Justice Anthony Kennedy talks with Chief Justice John Roberts

(Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

The Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court

(Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

