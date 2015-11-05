Latino groups ramp up protests ahead of Trump hosting SNL

Latino leaders delivered over half a million signature Wednesdat evening urging NBCUniversal to rescind their invitation to Donald Trump to host Saturday Night Live this weekend.

FoxNews.com

http://www.foxnews.com/

GOP_2016_SNL_Trump_Llen Protesters opposed to the appearance of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as a guest host on this weekend's "Saturday Night Live," demonstrate in front of NBC Studios where the television show is taped and broadcast, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) gop_2016_snl_trump_llen

SNL_Petitions Juan Escalante, campaign manager for the immigration reform group America's Voice, carries a box he claims contains over half a million petition signatures demanding that NBC revoke the invitation for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to be a guest-host on this weekend's "Saturday Night Live," into NBC Studios where the show is taped and broadcast, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015 in New York. Pressure from a coalition of advocacy groups continued to mount on NBC to cancel Trump's appearance. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) snl_petitions

IMG_2326__1_ Photo: Melissa Martinez img_2326__1_

GOP_2016_SNL_Trump_Llen__2_ Juan Escalante, right, of the immigration reform group America's Voice, conducts interviews across the street from NBC studios after delivering nearly half a million petitions calling for the network to cancel the guest-host appearance of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on this weekend's "Saturday Night Live," Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, in New York. Pressure mounted on the network after a coalition of advocacy groups delivered the petitions. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) gop_2016_snl_trump_llen__2_

GOP_2016_SNLTrump_Llen A protestor wearing a puppet head with dollar signs in his eyes demonstrates across the street from NBC Studios where "Saturday Night Live," is taped and broadcast, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, in New York. Pressure continued to mount on NBC to cancel Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's guest-host appearance on this weekend's "Saturday Night Live," as a coalition of advocacy groups delivered petitions to the network calling for Trump to be dropped from the show. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) gop_2016_snltrump_llen

GOP_2016_SNL_Trump_Llen__1_ Protesters opposed to the appearance of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's appearance as a guest host on this weekend's "Saturday Night Live," shout anti-Trump slogans as they demonstrate in front of NBC Studios where the show is taped and broadcast, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, in New York. Pressure mounted on NBC to cancel Trump's invitation after a coalition of advocacy groups delivered petitions to the network calling for Trump to be dropped from the show. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) gop_2016_snl_trump_llen__1_

IMG_2302 Photo: Melissa Martinez img_2302