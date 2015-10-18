John McCain looks to woo Arizona's Latino voters ahead of re-election bid

Sen. John McCain toured through parts of "Mercado de los Cielos," a former warehouse that now houses dozens of small shops owned mostly by Latinos at Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix, Arizona.

FoxNews.com

http://www.foxnews.com/

mccain_latinos_arizona__2_ U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., poses for a selfie with shop owner Aron Mercado at the El Mercado De Los Cielos mall prior to announcing the launch of the âUnidos Con McCainâ Hispanic coalition, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, in Phoenix. McCain is trying to woo Hispanic voters to his re-election effort by putting together a coalition of Latino business leaders who back the Republican. (AP Photo/Matt York) mccain_latinos_arizona__2_

mccain_latinos_arizona__6_ U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., talks waves to a shop owner at the El Mercado De Los Cielos mall prior to announcing the launch of the Unidos Con McCain Hispanic coalition, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, in Phoenix. The coalition will focus on continuing to build grassroots support for Senator McCain within Arizona's Hispanic community, and reaching out through Spanish-language media. (AP Photo/Matt York) mccain_latinos_arizona__6_

mccain_latinos_arizona__5_ U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., jests with a teenager for wearing a San Francisco 49ers t-shirt at the El Mercado De Los Cielos mall prior to announcing the launch of the Unidos Con McCain Hispanic coalition, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, in Phoenix. McCain is trying to woo Hispanic voters to his re-election effort by putting together a coalition of Latino business leaders who back the Republican. (AP Photo/Matt York) mccain_latinos_arizona__5_

mccain_latinos_arizona__1_ U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., talks with a shop owner at the El Mercado De Los Cielos mall prior to announcing the launch of the Unidos Con McCain Hispanic coalition, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, in Phoenix. McCain is trying to woo Hispanic voters to his re-election effort by putting together a coalition of Latino business leaders who back the Republican. (AP Photo/Matt York) mccain_latinos_arizona__1_

mccain_latinos_arizona__4_ U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., purchases a t-shirt from a shop owner at the El Mercado De Los Cielos mall prior to announcing the launch of the Unidos Con McCain Hispanic coalition, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, in Phoenix. McCain is trying to woo Hispanic voters to his re-election effort by putting together a coalition of Latino business leaders who back the Republican. (AP Photo/Matt York) mccain_latinos_arizona__4_