History made in Havana: American flag raised in Cuba for the first time since 1961

U.S. Marines raised the Stars and Stripes over the newly reopened American Embassy in Cuba on Friday as Secretary of State John Kerry made an unprecedented call for democratic change on the island ruled by a single party for more than five decades.

US_Cuba_Kerry_Sala Secretary of State John Kerry, and other dignitaries watch as U.S. Marines raise the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana, Cuba. Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. Kerry traveled to the Cuban capital to raise the U.S. flag and formally reopen the long-closed U.S. Embassy. Cuba and U.S. officially restored diplomatic relations July 20, as part of efforts to normalize ties between the former Cold War foes. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Pool) us_cuba_kerry_sala

US_Cuba_Kerry_new U.S. Marines raise the U.S. flag over the newly reopened embassy in Havana, Cuba. Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry traveled to the Cuban capital to raise the U.S. flag and formally reopen the long-closed U.S. Embassy. Cuba and U.S. officially restored diplomatic relations July 20, as part of efforts to normalize ties between the former Cold War foes. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais,Pool) us_cuba_kerry_new

US_Cuba_Kerry_Vros__1_ U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry boards his aircraft from Andrews Air Force Base for a flight to Havana, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. Kerry is traveling to the Cuban capital to raise the U.S. flag and formally reopen the long-closed U.S. Embassy. Cuba and the U.S. officially restored diplomatic relations July 20, as part of efforts to normalize ties between the former Cold War foes. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Pool) us_cuba_kerry_vros__1_

Kerry_flag U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets the three Marines who lowered the flag at the U.S. Embassy's closing in 1961, and who have returned to raise the Stars and Stripes again, in a flag raising ceremony at the newly opened embassy, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) kerry_flag

US_Cuba_Kerry_Vros__2_ Secretary of State John Kerry walks down the stairs during his arrival at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. Kerry traveled to the Cuban capital to raise the U.S. flag and formally reopen the long-closed U.S. Embassy. Cuba and U.S. officially restored diplomatic relations July 20, as part of efforts to normalize ties between the former Cold War foes. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Pool) us_cuba_kerry_vros__2_

Cuba_United_States_Vros__1_ A podium with a representation of the The Great Seal of the United States, sits in the staging area before the start of a flag raising ceremony outside the newly opened U.S. Embassy, overlooking Havana's seaside boulevard, the Malecon, in Cuba, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. Kerry arrived in Havana, Friday, for an historic ceremony to raise the U.S. flag over a restored U.S. Embassy in the Cuban capital. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) cuba_united_states_vros__1_

Cuba_United_States_Vros__2_ A view of the staging area for the flag raising ceremony outside the newly opened U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. Kerry arrived in Havana Friday for an historic ceremony to raise the U.S. flag over a restored U.S. Embassy in the Cuban capital. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) cuba_united_states_vros__2_

United_States_Cuba_Vros__1_ A worker tests the audio equipment in the patio of US Embassy where the flag raising ceremony will take place, in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015. The US embassy in Cuba will hold a ceremony on Friday, Aug. 14, to raise the U.S. flag, to mark its reopening on Havanas historic waterfront. Ordinary Cubans will cheer, U.S. business executives will network and Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with Cubas foreign minister, the countrys Roman Catholic archbishop and a hand-picked group of dissidents. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) united_states_cuba_vros__1_

US_Cuba_Kerry_Vros U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gives a thumbs-up as he prepares to board his aircraft from Andrews Air Force Base for a flight to Havana, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. Kerry is traveling to the Cuban capital to raise the U.S. flag and formally reopen the long-closed U.S. Embassy. Cuba and the U.S. officially restored diplomatic relations July 20, as part of efforts to normalize ties between the former Cold War foes. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Pool) us_cuba_kerry_vros

Cuba_United_States_Vros__3_ A worker wipes a representation of the The Great Seal of the United States at the newly opened U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived Friday morning in Havana for an historic ceremony to raise the U.S. flag over the restored embassy in the Cuban capital. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) cuba_united_states_vros__3_

Cuba_United_States_Vros__4_ Workers prepare for the flag raising ceremony, outside the newly opened U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. Kerry arrived in Havana Friday for an historic ceremony to raise the U.S. flag over a restored U.S. Embassy in the Cuban capital. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) cuba_united_states_vros__4_