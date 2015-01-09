Fidel Castro: A life in pictures

A ruthless leader, breathless orator, revolutionary legend, Fidel Castro spent most of his life railing against capitalism and the rich even though he enjoyed a wealthy and privileged childhood.

Fidel_for_slideshow_5 Cuban leader Fidel Castro is presented with an invitation to the New York Press Photographer's Ball, New York City, April 23, 1959. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (2004 Getty Images) fidel_for_slideshow_5

Fidel_for_slideshow_3 Cuban President Fidel Castro, centre, arriving in Havana, Cuba, with Che Geuvara, right, and Major Camilo Cienfeugos, top, 1st December 1959. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (2004 Getty Images) fidel_for_slideshow_3

Fidel_for_slideshow_8 HAVANA - DECEMBER 23: Cuban President Fidel Castro (L) talks to his brother Raul Castro (R) during the Cuban Parliament's session in the Palacio of the Conventions December 23, 2004 in Havana, Cuba. Castro walked unassisted at the Parliament's year-end session after injuring his knee in a fall two months ago. (Photo by Jorge Rey/Getty Images) (2004 Getty Images) fidel_for_slideshow_8

Fidel_for_slideshow_2 HAVANA, CUBA - AUGUST 13: A painted portrait of former Cuban President Fidel Castro stands in the doorway of a museum in the old part of the city August 13, 2015 in Havana, Cuba. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Havana Friday and raise the American flag at the reopened U.S. embassy, a symbolic act after the the two former Cold War enemies reestablished diplomatic relations in July. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (2015 Getty Images) fidel_for_slideshow_2

Fidel_for_slideshow_6 Cuban President Fidel Castro shaking hands with American vice-president Richard Nixon during a press reception in Washington. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (This content is subject to copyright.) fidel_for_slideshow_6

Fidel_for_slideshow_1 HAVANA, CUBA - MARCH 22: Cuban revolutionary leader Ramiro Valdes talks with people from behind home plate before an exposition baseball game between the Cuban national baseball team and the Major League Baseball team Tampa Bay Devil Rays at the Estado Latinoamericano March 22, 2016 in Havana, Cuba. Valdes fought alongside Fidel Castro at the attack on the Moncada barracks in 1953 and was a founding member of the 26th of July Movement. Cuban President Raul Castro and U.S. President Barack Obama attended the game, the first time a sittng president has visited Cuba in 88 years. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (2016 Getty Images) fidel_for_slideshow_1

fidel_castro_new__11_ 1971: Cuban prime minister Fidel Castro speaking at a press conference. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__11_

fidel_castro_new__46_ FILE- This Spet. 20, 1960 file photo shows Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, left, and Cuban President Fidel Castro, center, outside the Hotel Theresa in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Castro was staying at the hotel during his first visit to the United Nations after coming to power. The famed Hotel Theresa closed in 1967. The building where it was located, at 2090 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, was later designated a city landmark and is now an office building. The hotel was called the "Waldorf of Harlem," hosting celebrities from Louis Armstrong to Fidel Castro. (AP Photo/FILE) fidel_castro_new__46_

fidel_castro_new__5_ Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__5_

fidel_castro_new__10_ 5th July 1968: Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro, presents a photograph in which General Ovando Candia and other men of the Bolivian Army get drunk to celebrate the murder of Che Guevara, the Latin American revolutionary. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__10_

fidel_castro_new__2_ HAVANA - DECEMBER 7: ( ITALY OUT) Cuban President Fidel Castro plays chess during a simultaneous game with about 11,000 people the day before the end of first Cuban Olympic games at the Plaza de la Revolucion December 7, 2002 in Havana. About 11,000 amateurs played 550 chess masters on tables that filled Havana's Revolution Square. Cubans wanted to top the world record of 10,007 tables set recently by Mexico. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) (2002 Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__2_

fidel_castro_new__14_ HAVANA - MAY 1: Cuban President Fidel Castro arrives at a May Day celebration at Revolution Square May 1, 2004 in Havana, Cuba. Organizers say one million people attended the event, during which Castro declared he will continue to build a socialist society in Cuba, despite the Bush Administration's efforts to speed up political change on the island. (Photo by Jorge Rey/Getty Images) (2004 Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__14_

fidel_castro_new__33_ In this photo downloaded from the state media Cubadebate web site, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, right, is greeted by a student while receiving a poster depicting him younger next to the facade of the University of Havana in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2010. (AP Photo/Roberto Chile, Cubadebate) fidel_castro_new__33_

fidel_castro_new__34_ In this photo downloaded from the state media Cubadebate web site, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, right, is awarded the Alma Mater Prize by Cuba's College Students Federation, FEU, in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2010. (AP Photo/Roberto Chile, Cubadebate) fidel_castro_new__34_

fidel_castro_new__15_ HAVANA, CUBA - JUNE 21: Cuban President Fidel Castro waves a Cuban flag during a demonstration outside the U.S. Interest Section June 21, 2004 in Havana, Cuba. Castro addressed tens of thousands of Cubans, criticizing U.S. travel restrictions. (Photo by Jorge Rey/Getty Images) (2004 Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__15_

fidel_castro_new__64_ HAVANA, CUBA - OCTOBER 20: Cuban President Fidel Castro talks at a polling place for the election of delegates of the Municipal Assembly October 20, 2002 in Havana, Cuba. Cubans went to the polls to elect local district representatives of the Municipal Assemblies. The elections mark the first stage of reordering of Cuba's National Assembly. (Photo by Jorge Rey/Getty Images) (2002 Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__64_

fidel_castro_new__31_ In this photo downloaded from the state media Cubadebate web site, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, right,talks with students while receiving a poster depicting him younger next to the facade of the University of Havana reading in Spanish: "Here I became a revolutionary" in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2010. (AP Photo/Roberto Chile, Cubadebate) fidel_castro_new__31_

fidel_castro_new__30_ In this photo downloaded from the state media Cubadebate web site, Cuba's Fidel Castro meets with a group of Cuban and foreign intellectuals who are attending Havana's International Book Fair, in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday Feb. 15, 2011. (AP Photo/Roberto Chile, Cubadebate) (AP2011) fidel_castro_new__30_

fidel_castro_new__37_ In this photo downloaded from the state media Cubadebate web site, Cuba's Fidel Castro meets with a group of Cuban and foreign intellectuals who are attending Havana's International Book Fair, in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday Feb. 15, 2011. (AP Photo/Roberto Chile, Cubadebate) (AP2011) fidel_castro_new__37_

fidel_castro_new__38_ A woman holds a 1964 photograph of Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, as she attends an event marking the 12th anniversary of the government of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday Feb. 2, 2011. The image of Castro was taken by Cuban photographer Osvaldo Salas in Santiago de Cuba. (AP Photo/Franklin Reyes) fidel_castro_new__38_

fidel_castro_new__41_ FILE - In this May 26, 2003 file photo, Argentina's President Nestor Kirchner, right, and Cuba's President Fidel Castro wave at the government palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to state television in Argentina, Nestor Kirchner died on Wednesday Oct. 27, 2010 after suffering heart attacks at age 60. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, File) fidel_castro_new__41_

fidel_castro_new__53_ In this photo released by Cuba's Communist daily newspaper Granma, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, right, shakes hands with Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez in Havana, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2006. (AP Photo/ Granma, HO) fidel_castro_new__53_

fidel_castro_new345 HAVANA - FEBRUARY 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout image provided by the Brazlian Presidency, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Fidel Castro (L) greets Brazil?s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) during a private meeting on February 24, 2010 in Havana, Cuba. Lula is on a two day visit to Cuba after having attended the Summit of the Group of Rio states in Mexico. (Photo by Ricardo Stuckert/Brazlian Presidency via Getty Images) (2010 Brazlian Presidency) fidel_castro_new345

fidel_castro_new543 Cuba's President Fidel Castro, center, trips after a speech at a graduation ceremony in Santa Clara, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2004, in this image made from television. An Associated Press photographer at the scene said Castro tripped on a concrete step after he finished walking down the stairs from the stage, then fell onto the ground on his right side, first hitting his knee and hip, and then his elbow and arm. Speaking live on state television less than a minute after his fall, Castro told television viewers across the island of 11.2 million people that he thought he had broken his knee "and maybe an arm ... but I am all in one piece." (AP Photo/APTN) ** TV OUT ** fidel_castro_new543

fidel_castro_new789 FILE - This April 20, 1960, file photo shows Cuban leader Fidel Castro tossing the traditional first ball at ceremonies opening the International League baseball season, in Havana, Cuba. At right looking on is Rochester Red Wings manager Clyde King whose Redwings met the 1959 Little World Series champion Havana Sugar Kings, in the season opener. King, whose baseball career as a player, coach, manager and front-office man spanned six decades, has died in North Carolina. He was 86. Wayne Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Amy Cain says King died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2010, in Goldsboro, N.C. (AP Photo/File) fidel_castro_new789

fidel_castro_new4789 A group of 14 Cubans, who landed on pilings of an abandoned bridge on Jan. 4 in the Florida Keys, show their passports and official letters confirming they will get humanitarian visas to emigrate permanently to the United States outside of the U.S. mission for political refugees in Havana, Cuba, Friday, March 24, 2006. Fourteen people from the original group of 15 each received the official U.S. letter they need to seek permission from Cuban authorities to leave the country. (AP Photo/ Javier Galeano) fidel_castro_new4789

fidel_castro_new__45_ --FILE-- In this Aug. 7, 2010 file photo, Fidel Castro attends a special session of parliament in his first official government appearance in front of lawmakers in four years in Havana, Cuba. (AP Photo/Javier Galeano, File) fidel_castro_new__45_

fidel_castro_new__21_ HAVANA, CUBA - MARCH 29: Pope Benedict XVI meets with former Cuban President Fidel Castro (R) at the Vatican embassy on March 29, 2012 in Havana, Cuba. The Pope is finishing up his first trip to Cuba, fourteen years after Pope John Paul II visited the communist country. (Photo by L'Osservatore Romano Vatican-Pool/Getty Images) (2012 Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__21_

fidel_castro_new__44_ FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2010 file photo, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro delivers a speech during the 50th anniversary of the Committee for the Defense of the Revolution, CDR, in Havana, Cuba. Cuban-American exiles may be eagerly awaiting the death of Fidel Castro, but U.S. diplomats don't expect the revolutionary icon's passing to generate any immediate changes on the communist-run island, or even an upsurge in Cubans seeking to leave, according to newly released diplomatic cables. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco, Prensa Latina, File) (AP2010) fidel_castro_new__44_

fidel_castro_new__7_ HAVANA, CUBA - JANUARY 3: Cuban President Fidel Castro speaks in the Karl Marx Theater January 3, 2004 in Havana, Cuba. Castro commemorated the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Revolution that began in January of 1959. (Photo by Jorge Rey/Getty Images) (2004 Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__7_

fidel_castro_new__3_ HAVANA, CUBA - SEPTEMBER 1: Cuban President Fidel Castro speaks to the presidents and secretaries of 23 participating countries at the start of the 6th session of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification September 1, 2003 in Havana, Cuba. The convention aims to address problems, such as poverty and food security, associated with desertification and drought especially in Africa. (Photo by Jorge Rey/Getty Images) (2003 Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__3_

fidel_castro_new__4_ Fidel Castro, revolutionary leader of Cuba, addressing the United Nations General Assembly, 1979. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__4_

fidel_castro_new__16_ SANTA CLARA, CUBA - JULY 26: Cuban President Fidel Castro speaks during the island's annual Revolution Day celebration July 26, 2004 in Santa Clara, Cuba. The celebration marks the 51st anniversary of the failed July 26, 1953 attack on military barracks that launched the Cuban revolution. (Photo by Jorge Rey/Getty Images) (2004 Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__16_

fidel_castro_new__8_ 1st October 1979: Cuban president Fidel Castro addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__8_

fidel_castro_new__32_ In this photo downloaded from the state media Cubadebate web site, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, right, speaks during a meeting with students of Cuba's College Students Federation in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2010. (AP Photo/Roberto Chile, Cubadebate) (AP2010) fidel_castro_new__32_

fidel_castro_new__17_ HAVANA, CUBA - APRIL 18: (FILE PHOTO) Fidel Castro attends a meeting April 18, 2004 in Havana, Cuba. The Cuban government announced a ban on the use of U.S. dollars in response to increased U.S. sanctions. Beginning November 8 banks will begin charging a 10 percent commission on any U.S. dollar currency exchange. (Photo by Jorge Rey/Getty Images) (2004 Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__17_

fidel_castro_new__24_ FILE - In this May 17, 2001 file photo, Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, left, greets Cuban President Fidel Castro prior to their talks in Tripoli, Libya. As Gadhafi finds himself increasingly alone internationally, he still has at least a few friends far away. Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, Cuba's Fidel Castro and Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega have been foremost in opposing U.S. and NATO military involvement, and in suggesting that reports of atrocities by Gadhafi's troops are overblown or unproven. (AP Photo/Liborio Noval, File) (AP2001) fidel_castro_new__24_

fidel_castro_new__36_ In this photo downloaded from the state media Cubadebate web site, Cuba's Fidel Castro meets with a group of Cuban and foreign intellectuals who are attending Havana's International Book Fair, in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday Feb. 15, 2011. (AP Photo/Roberto Chile, Cubadebate) (AP2011) fidel_castro_new__36_

fidel_castro_new__20_ (FILES): This 01 August 1998 file photo shows Cuban President Fidel Castro addressing a crowd at the Emancipation statue in Barbados. The United States suggested 27 August, 2007 that the latest round of rumours of ailing Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death might have been started by the Cuban government. Castro, who turned 81 on August 13 with little celebration in Cuba, underwent intestinal surgery in July 2006. He has not been seen in public since before the operation, though he has appeared in photographs and eight videos, the last of which aired on June 5. AFP PHOTO/FILES/Roberto SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images) (2007 AFP) fidel_castro_new__20_

fidel_castro_new__23_ HAVANA, CUBA - MARCH 29: Pope Benedict XVI meets with former Cuban President Fidel Castro (L) at the Vatican embassy on March 29, 2012 in Havana, Cuba. The Pope is finishing up his first trip to Cuba, fourteen years after Pope John Paul II visited the communist country. (Photo by L'Osservatore Romano Vatican-Pool/Getty Images) (2012 Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__23_

fidel_castro_new__40_ In this photo released by Granma newspaper, Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro, right, listens to Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2010. Chavez is in Cuba to attend meetings as part of the tenth anniversary of both countries aid and commercial agreements. (AP Photo/Granma) fidel_castro_new__40_

fidel_castro_new__47_ 398551 02: Cuban President Fidel Castro gestures as he aswers a question December 12, 2001 at Margarita Island, Venezuela. Castro participated in a press conference at the end of the The Summit of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS). (Photo by Miraflores/Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__47_

fidel_castro_new__35_ In this photo downloaded from the state media Cubadebate web site, Cuba's Fidel Castro meets with a group of Cuban and foreign intellectuals who are attending Havana's International Book Fair, in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday Feb. 15, 2011. (AP Photo/Roberto Chile, Cubadebate) (AP2011) fidel_castro_new__35_

fidel_castro_new__50_ Cuban President Fidel Castro, right, welcomes Chinese President Hu Jintao Monday Nov.22, 2004 in Havana, Cuba. Hu Jintao begins a 2-day-trip to the Island, Monday. In a written message given to the press upon arrival, Hu praised Cuba's socialist revolution and highlighted friendship between the two nations, saying "Chinese-Cuban ties have passed the test of changing and adverse international circumstances." Castro is still recovering from a fall he took while giving a speech, Oct. 20. (AP Photo/Jose Goitia) fidel_castro_new__50_

fidel_castro_new__56_ In this photo released by Cuba's daily newspaper Juventud Rebelde, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, left, meets with Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez in Havana, Monday, Jan. 29, 2007. These are the first images of the ailing leader shown in three months, reportedly taken on Monday, in a private meeting that was not previously publicized. (AP Photo/Juventud Rebelde) ** NO SALES ** fidel_castro_new__56_

fidel_castro_new__51_ Cuban President Fidel Castro, signs the book of condolences at the headquarters of the Catholic Nunciate in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, April 4, 2005. (AP Photo/Jorge Rey) **EFE OUT** fidel_castro_new__51_

fidel_castro_new__55_ Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, right, smiles as he sits with Argentine Congressman Miguel Bonasso in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Sept. 13,2006. Castro made an appearance of sorts Wednesday on the sidelines of the Nonaligned Movement summit when Cuban state television showed photos of him wearing pajamas and chatting with a close friend from Argentina.(AP Photo/NOAL Summit,Pool) fidel_castro_new__55_

fidel_castro_new__57_ Brazil's President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, right, takes a picture of Cuba's President Fidel Castro, left, during a meeting in Havana, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2008. Fidel Castro met with Brazil's President and the Cuban leader looked frail but alert in a series of official photographs from the meeting, the first images released of him in months. At center is a translator. (AP Photo/Str) fidel_castro_new__57_

fidel_castro_new__60_ A group of 14 Cubans, who landed on pilings of an abandoned bridge on Jan. 4 in the Florida Keys, show their passports and official letters confirming they will get humanitarian visas to emigrate permanently to the United States outside of the U.S. mission for political refugees in Havana, Cuba, Friday, March 24, 2006. Fourteen people from the original group of 15 each received the official U.S. letter they need to seek permission from Cuban authorities to leave the country. (AP Photo/ Javier Galeano) fidel_castro_new__60_

fidel_castro_new123_ 1979: The Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro, Prime Minister from February 1959, addressing the United Nations in New York. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) fidel_castro_new123_

fidel_castro_new567 In this photo downloaded from the state media Cubadebate web site, Cuba's Fidel Castro, center, meets with a group of Cuban and foreign intellectuals who are attending Havana's International Book Fair, in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday Feb. 15, 2011. (AP Photo/Roberto Chile, Cubadebate) (AP2011) fidel_castro_new567

fidel_castro_new__1_ 404760 10: Cuban leader Fidel Castro waves a flag while he speaks May 1, 2002 during a celebration of May Day at the Revolution Plaza of Havana, Cuba. Thousands gathered today to hear Cuban President Fidel Castro defend his revolution and attack Latin American critics for being what he called, "lackeys of the United States." (Photo by Jorge Rey/Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__1_

fidel_castro_new__6_ Cuban President Fidel Castro addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__6_

fidel_castro_new__18_ HAVANA, CUBA - NOVEMBER 23: Cuban President Fidel Castro stands with the help of a crutch while listening to Chinese national anthems during a ceremony for visiting Chinese President Hu Jintao November 23, 2004 in Havana, Cuba. President Castro is recovering from a fall he suffered on October 20. President Hu is on an official two day trip to the Island. (Photo by Jorge Rey/Getty Images) (2004 Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__18_

fidel_castro_new__22_ HAVANA, CUBA - MARCH 29: Pope Benedict XVI meets with former Cuban President Fidel Castro (L) at the Vatican embassy on March 29, 2012 in Havana, Cuba. The Pope is finishing up his first trip to Cuba, fourteen years after Pope John Paul II visited the communist country. (Photo by L'Osservatore Romano Vatican-Pool/Getty Images) (2012 Getty Images) fidel_castro_new__22_

fidel_castro_new__26_ Cuba's President Raul Castro, center, raises the arm of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez while checking his watch as Cuba's Vice-President Ricardo Cabrisas applauds at the end of a meeting in Havana, Cuba, Monday Nov. 8, 2010. Castro announced that Cuba will hold a long-delayed, and much-anticipated, Communist Party Congress next April and leaders will use the meeting to chart a new economic future for the island while Venezuela's socialist leader vowed to continue supporting the Cuban revolution both economically and politically. (AP Photo/Javier Galeano) fidel_castro_new__26_

fidel_castro_new__52_ *** ADDS TRANSLATION OF HEADLINE **** This is one of four photographs published Sunday Aug. 13, 2006 by Cuba's Communist Youth newspaper's online edition Juventud Rebelde proporting to show The first photographs of Fidel Castro since his illness two weeks ago. Castro holds a copy of the Saturday Aug. 12, 2006 edition of Granma, the Communist Party newspaper. The headline reads "Absolved by history." The Associated Press cannot verify the authenticity or the date when these photographs were shot. (AP Photo/HO) fidel_castro_new__52_

fidel_castro_new__54_ **RETRANSMITTING FOR BETTER QUALITY ** In this photo released by Cuba's Communist daily newspaper Granma, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, right, holds a dagger that had belonged to South American independence fighter Simon Bolivar, which was given to him as a gift from Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, left, in Havana, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2006. Chavez's visit came the same day that Castro issued a statement to the Cuban people, warning them that he faces a long and difficult recovery after his surgery. (AP Photo/Granma, HO) fidel_castro_new__54_

fidel_castro_new__43_ ** FILE ** Director Oliver Stone, left, and Cuban leader Fidel Castro are seen Thursday, Feb. 21, 2002 after wrapping up shooting of a documentary in Ernest Hemingway's preferred bar "La Terraza" in Cojimar near Havana, Cuba. The producer and others involved in Stone's documentary on Castro have agreed to pay the U.S. government more than $6,000 to resolve allegations that they violated a longstanding embargo against the communist country in documents dated Dec. 1, 2006. (AP Photo) fidel_castro_new__43_

fidel_castro_new__58_ In this photo released by Scribner shows the cover of "Fidel Castro:My Life". (AP Photo/Scribner) (AP2008) fidel_castro_new__58_

Castro_with_Chavez_Latino Cuban President Fidel Castro (L) and Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez travel onboard a Venezuelan Navy vessel from Porlamar to Pampatar prior a ceremony to promulgate a new Fishing Law, December 11, 2001 at Margarita Island, Venezuela. Castro is in Panpatar to attend the two-day meeting of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS). (Photo by Miraflores/Getty Images) castro_with_chavez_latino

