Trump defends Kavanaugh, derides Dems for shameful conduct and socialist shift

President Trump is again stumping for GOP congressional candidates, and touting his MAGA successes — that “our country is working” — this time at a Saturday night rally in Wheeling, W.Va.

“America is winning again, and America is respected again,” Trump said. “We are putting America first, finally.”

This latest Trump rally helped mobilize support for GOP candidates including U.S. Senate nominee Patrick Morrisey, the state’s attorney general. Morrisey is challenging the Democratic incumbent, Joe Manchin, who’s facing a tough re-election battle in a state Trump won by 42 percentage points in 2016.

“Bad things will happen if you sit home,” he said, urging his supporters to vote.

Trump accused liberals of ruthless and outrageous tactics to get their way.

Trump said Democrats are the party of crime and open borders, and who wish to push their politics into socialistic territory so that America might wind up Venezuela, where violence and conflict have sent more than 2 million people fleeing and made Venezuela’s inflation and homicide rates among the highest in the world. The Democratic Party is so far left, “Pocahontas is considered a conservative,” Trump said about Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Trump repeatedly has referred to Warren as “Pocahontas,” mocking her mocking her claims of a Native American heritage.

Amid the ongoing Washington tussle over his nominee for a Supreme Court vacancy, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Trump praised Kavanaugh and condemned Democrats for what he called shameless, disgraceful conduct, particularly in the last week.

“Thursday, the American people saw the brilliant and really incredible character, quality and courage of our nominee for the United States Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” Trump said.

Reading off his fact sheet, Trump applauded West Virginians who are 58 percent in favor of Kavanaugh on the nation’s highest court; he noted 28 percent are opposed.

Trump mocked the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, California’s Sen. Dianne Feinstein, as unconvincingly denying that she leaked the letter in which Kavanaugh’s accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, told her story.

Feinstein has insisted Democrats on the committee weren’t the source of the leak.

Trump last visited West Virginia a month ago for a rally in Charleston, as KDKA reported.

The president has maintained popularity in West Virginia, and has visited several times since taking office.

At the same time, he has ratcheted up efforts to help Republicans keep control of the Senate with recent stops in Nevada and Missouri.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.