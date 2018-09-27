Trump praises Kavanaugh after hearing, adds: 'Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful'
President Trump praised Brett Kavanaugh Thursday night after the judge's Senate hearing, blasting Democrats by saying their "search and destroy strategy is disgraceful."
"Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him," the president tweeted minutes after the hearing concluded. "His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote!"
