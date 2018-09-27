Sen. Hirono's campaign apologizes for fundraising email sent during Ford testimony

A Democratic senator’s campaign apologized Thursday for sending out an email seeking donations in response to the allegations leveled against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh while one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono’s campaign sent a follow-up message to supporters after the original fundraising email, saying the donations received in response to the first email would be “donated to organizations helping survivors of sexual assault.”

“A fundraising message was sent this morning in error,” the email said. “We apologize sincerely for the error.”

The fundraising email was sent less than 30 minutes into the hearing, according to a CNN reporter.

“I am spending every minute of my day fighting the Republicans who are desperate to rush Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination and deny a fair investigation into the credible sexual misconduct allegations against him,” the email said.

