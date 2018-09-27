Kavanaugh, Ford hearing marked with hundreds of protesters around Capitol Hill

As the dramatic hearing with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused him of sexual assault, got underway, hundreds of protesters clashed on Capitol Hill.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Dirksen Senate Office Building, where the hearing is being held. Some stood silently lining stairwells in the Senate building while others clogged elevators.

Holding signs that read, “We Believe Dr. Ford,” a few protesters also gathered outside the Supreme Court building Thursday morning beofre many departed for Dirksen.

Many female protesters wore the color teal, which has been designated as the color for sexual assault awareness and prevention.

Organizers behind the Women’s March planned a “direct action” Thursday morning in the Hart Senate Building in support of Ford, who is testifying about allegations that Kavanaugh assaulted her during a drunken high school party decades ago.

KEY PLAYERS IN THE KAVANAUGH, FORD SENATE HEARING

Conservative groups in support of Kavanaugh also planned counter-protesters around Capitol Hill Thursday. A coalition of conservative women’s groups planned an “I Stand With Brett” rally near the Russell Senate Office Building. Hundreds of students from Liberty University were slated to travel from Lynchburg, Virginia, to Washington, D.C., to publicly show support for the federal appeals judge, too.

Kavanuagh’s confirmation hearing earlier this month was marred by dozens of protesters interrupting the hearing even before Ford’s allegation became public.

Fox News’ Griff Jenkins and The Associated Press contributed to this report.