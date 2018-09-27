Ford says breaking point to go public came after reporter appeared in her classroom

Christine Blasey Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday that she decided to go public with her allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after a reporter appeared in a classroom where she was teaching.

Responding to a question from Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Ford said she decided to speak publicly about the alleged assault after reporters started camping outside her home, and showing up at the university where she teaches.

“At that point I felt that enough is enough,” Ford said. “It seemed like the time to say what I wanted to say.”

Ford alleges an intoxicated Kavanaugh trapped her in a bedroom during a party in the 1980s, pinned her on a bed, tried to undress her and forced his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. She said she got away when a companion of Kavanaugh's, Mark Judge, jumped on the bed where Ford was pinned, and knocked them to the floor.

Kavanaugh, 53, has vehemently denied the accusation.

Ford said Thursday she "agonized daily" over the decision on whether to come forward to speak about the sexual assault allegations.

She added that over time she convinced herself that because she was not raped, she should just pretend the assault didn't happen. But when it became clear Kavanaugh would likely be named to the high court, she said she faced a difficult choice.

She says she sent a letter detailing the allegations to Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, but had planned not to come forward. But the letter was leaked to the press, and she ultimately decided to come forward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.