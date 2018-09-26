Grassley's office gets vile threats over Kavanaugh nomination: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Some staffers working in the office of Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley have been on the receiving end of a series of nasty phone calls, Fox News learned Wednesday.

The calls come ahead of the highly anticipated hearing Thursday with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who’s alleged that he sexually assaulted her when they were at a party in the early 1980s.

“You’re a disgusting excuse for a human being, and I don’t know how you can live with yourself,” one caller said to a member of Grassley’s staff who was answering calls. “I hope you never have children because they’ll be just as worthless as you are.”

“Senator Grassley doesn’t have a spine and neither do you b----,” another said.

Others who apparently phoned in to the lawmaker’s office issued threatening messages.

“I just wanted to call and tell you that you are a piece of s--- and Senator Grassley is a f------ piece of s--- and he can’t die from a heart attack soon enough,” one caller said.

“I hope you get raped so you can understand what that woman is going through,” another scathing message said.

And another person who spoke to a staff member said they felt “really sorry for women like you – outside of your office you’re probably disturbed by this but apparently you have a job to do.”

Three women have come forward and leveled separate accusations against Kavanaugh, who has adamantly denied all of them.

In addition to Ford’s allegations, Deborah Ramirez told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while at a Yale University party during the 1983-1984 academic year. She claimed she was also made to inadvertently touch his penis during the alleged interaction.

And on Wednesday, attorney Michael Avenatti released a sworn statement from his client, Julie Swetnick, who alleged Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge would spike drinks at parties and participate in “gang rapes” of inebriated women. She also alleged that Kavanaugh and Judge would “drink excessively” and would become “overly aggressive with girls … not taking ‘No’ for an answer.”

