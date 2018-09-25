Kavanaugh confirmation: The latest developments on charges by Supreme Court nominee's accuser

The confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was contentious, but still, the federal judge was expected to be confirmed by the Senate – until a psychology professor came forward to publicly accuse him of sexual assault.

Christine Blasey Ford has said Kavanaugh assaulted her while at a house party in the early 1980s, when they were teenagers. She said Kavanaugh held her on a bed, attempted to remove her clothes and held his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

After some back-and-forth between Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee and Ford’s attorneys, both Ford and Kavanaugh appear set to testify before lawmakers on Sept. 27.

But fresh concerns from Ford's team have raised doubts just days before the scheduled hearing.

As the details about the hearing continue to change, here’s an up-to-date look at what to expect from the much-anticipated hearing.

When is the hearing?

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a committee hearing continuation for Thursday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. It will be public.

The hearing will be held in the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

Who will testify?

Both Kavanaugh and Ford will testify at the hearing, with Ford going first. She is expected to tell lawmakers about her accusation: Kavanaugh allegedly pinned her to a bed, tried to remove her clothes and covered her mouth with his hand while at a house party in the early 1980s.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations and has said he’d be willing to testify to clear his name ever since the accusation came to light. He told Fox News' Martha MacCallum that he wants a “fair process where I can defend my integrity.”

What are some conditions?

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, wrangled with Ford’s team ahead of the scheduled hearing over the terms of her appearance. He was able to grant some of her requests.

After originally being planned for Monday, the hearing was moved to Thursday. It will take place in a smaller room with only one camera and “limited press access.”

Ford was also guaranteed the ability to be able to testify without Kavanaugh in the room, “adequate breaks” and security.

However, the committee did not agree to other demands, including: making Kavanaugh testify first and only allowing senators to ask questions.

Who will ask the questions?

In the hearing proposal, the Judiciary Committee said it was reserving the right to have female staff attorneys question Kavanaugh and Ford during the hearing because they are “sensitive to the particulars of Dr. Ford’s allegations and are experienced investigators.”

The GOP side of the Judiciary Committee is made up of 11 men – which could send an unwanted message on live television against the backdrop of the #MeToo era.

Democratic senators, however, are expected to ask their own questions during the hearing, according to The Associated Press.

In a letter to the Judiciary Committee sent late Monday night and obtained by Fox News, Ford's team has raised objections with the apparent plan for an outside counsel to ask questions.

“In our view, the hiring of an unnamed ‘experienced sex crimes prosecutor,’ as [Judiciary Committee chief counsel Mike] Davis described in his email, is contrary to the Majority’s repeated emphasis on the need for the Senate and this Committee’s members to fulfill their constitutional obligations,” attorney Michael Bromwich said.

He went on to request the prosecutor's resume "immediately" and asked to meet with her Tuesday.

Will there be any witnesses?

Despite requests from Ford’s lawyers to pick witnesses for the hearing, it’s up to the Judiciary Committee to determine what witnesses are called. Specifically, her attorneys have demanded Mark Judge – a friend of Kavanaugh whom Ford said was in the room when the alleged incident occurred – be subpoenaed and forced to testify as a witness.

Judge has already denied the allegations before the Judiciary Committee, according to lawmakers. Additionally, the Judiciary Committee “does not take witness requests from other witnesses,” the proposal said.

Who sits on the Judiciary Committee?

Grassley is the chairman of the committee. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is the ranking member of the committee.

The Republicans on the committee are: Sens. Orrin Hatch of Utah, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, John Cornyn of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Cruz of Texas, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Jeff Flake of Arizona, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Kennedy of Louisiana.

The Democrats on the committee are: Sens. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Chris Coons of Delaware, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California.

Anything else?

Grassley has agreed to postpone the Judiciary Committee’s vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee typically recommends a Supreme Court nominee to the full Senate for a vote. The committee can give a favorable or unfavorable recommendation – or none at all.

