Trump holds 'MAGA' rally in Missouri

Elizabeth Zwirz
By | Fox News
President Trump held a “Make America Great Again” rally on Friday night in Springfield, Missouri, where state Attorney General Josh Hawley is battling to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Kicking off the rally, Trump told the crowd that the U.S. was "winning again" and was "being respected again," while adding that he thought Hawley is "a star."

Trump said that Hawley was needed "in the Senate to fight for Missouri" because the Republican party would "never get a vote" from McCaskill, including on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"Brett Kavanaugh, fantastic man. She just announced she won't vote for him," Trump said of McCaskill. "He was born for the U.S. Supreme Court. He was born for it. And it's going to happen. It's going to happen. But she just announced, she's not voting … and she’ll vote against everything we want to do."

McCaskill tweeted Wednesday night that she would not vote for Kavanaugh. In her message, she explicitly wrote that his legal rulings and ideology, and not the allegations by Chrstine Blasey Ford, were the reason for her decision.

Ford alleged that Kavanaugh forced himself onto her and covered her mouth in the 1980s, when Kavanaugh was 17 and she was 15.

Trump also slammed Democrats, calling them "dangerous" and "crazy," noting that some have called to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"And they aren’t just extreme, they are frankly dangerous and they are crazy, they’re crazy," Trump said. "Democrats want to abolish ICE, in other words they want to abolish immigration enforcement entirely. Let violent, sadistic gangs like MS-13, the worst gang in the world, run wild in our communities."

"I've seen our guys from ICE. I've seen it. I've watched it. MS-13, they’re tough but they’re not tough like our guys. They're not tough like our ICE people," Trump continued.

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Springfield-Branson National Airport before attending a campaign rally on Friday in Springfield, Missouri.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump won Missouri during the 2016 presidential election, defeating opponent Hillary Clinton by double digits.

The president has previously campaigned for and endorsed Hawley in this heavily Republican state’s Senate race, telling an audience over the summer, “We need Josh badly.”

In a June tweet, he dubbed McCaskill “so phony” for her use of a private plane for two of the three days of her supposed campaign RV tour.

"Senator Claire McCaskill of the GREAT State of Missouri flew around in a luxurious private jet during her RV tour of the state," Trump wrote. "RV’s are not for her. People are really upset, so phony! Josh Hawley should win big, and has my full endorsement."

For her part, McCaskill reportedly acknowledged that she had used a private plane, but insisted she had not used office funds and made no apologies for taking trips to see her constituents.

Fox News' Gregg Re and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.