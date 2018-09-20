Prospects looking good for Mueller interview of Trump, source says

President Trump's outside legal counsel is "pleased with the progress being made" in talks with Special Counsel Robert Mueller about a potential interview of the president, a source familiar with the process told Fox News Thursday.

A source told Fox News that any interview of Trump is unlikely to take place before the November midterm elections. However, when asked about the odds of Trump answering questions posed by Mueller, the source said: "I think the plane lands."

Earlier this month, Fox News reported that Trump's attorneys had proposed to Mueller that any presidential interview be limited to written questions and answers about allegations of Russian collusion with members of the Trump campaign. The proposal also stated that the Trump legal team would not entertain questions about obstruction of justice.

Mueller has previously asked for the option of an in-person follow-up interview on the collusion issue, which Trump's team is resistant to but has not rejected outright.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he is willing to answer the special counsel's questions, while his legal team -- led by Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow -- has shown more reluctance to allow such an encounter.