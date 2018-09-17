Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell suffers heart attack

Former Michigan Democratic Rep. John Dingell Jr. was hospitalized Monday after suffering a heart attack, his wife Rep. Debbie Dingell said.

Dingell, 92, is in “good spirits” and is being admitted to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

“It appears John Dingell had a heart attack early this morning. He’s alert and in good spirits, cracking jokes like always. He’s in the process of being admitted to Henry Ford Hospital. Our sincere thanks to all the medical professionals and nurses at our sides. We’ll know more later,” Debbie Dingell said in a statement.

Dingell was the longest-serving member of Congress when he retired in 2015. He surpassed the previous record set by the late West Virginia Sen. Robert Byrd.

Dingell’s wife now serves in his seat after winning the election to replace him. John Dingell took over the congressional seat in 1955 from his late father, Rep. John Dingell Sr.

Dingell was hospitalized last December after he “took a fall,” Detroit News reported. He also underwent a procedure in 2014 to treat an abnormal heart rhythm.

He remains in the public eye and is active on Twitter, tweeting Sunday night: "Beginning to think I could be an NFL kicker."