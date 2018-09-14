Trump expected to visit areas hit by Hurricane Florence

President Trump will be visiting areas affected by Hurricane Florence next week, the White House says.

At least four deaths have been reported in North Carolina and more than 720,000 people are without power.

Trump is expected to travel to the storm-ravaged region “by early to middle of next week, once it is determined his travel will not disrupt any rescue or recovery efforts,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Friday.

The president visited the Houston area last year in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and got blasted by many for not showing empathy toward the survivors. More than 80 people died as a result of that storm, according to officials.

Trump made headlines during last year’s visit after he told people at an emergency shelter to “have a good time” just hours after many of them lost their homes and loved ones.

At one point, while serving food, he joked about his hands being “too big” to fit in the plastic gloves.

“People appreciate what’s been done,” Trump said following the visit.

“It’s been done very efficiently and very well,” he added, referencing the recovery efforts.

“As tough as this was [the response] has been a wonderful thing, I think, even for the country to watch.”

With Post wires