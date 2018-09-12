Bob Woodward opens up to Dana Perino in exclusive Fox News interview

Washington journalist Bob Woodward shrugged off suggestions that his controversial book “Fear” has driven a wedge between President Trump and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

“Well, I don’t know,” Woodward told Dana Perino during her show, The Daily Briefing, on Wednesday after she told him several sources told her the book has caused mistrust between the president and the retired United States Marine Corps general.

But Woodward said he did know, with certainty, that Kelly was trying to gain control of the White House – but is having a hard time doing so.

“As anyone who has worked for Trump knows and I think that establishes this also,” Woodward told Perino, “that it’s very hard to control Trump.”

Woodward sat down with Perino to discuss his tell-all, which went on sale on Tuesday and has been widely discussed. The book describes the inner workings of the White House and describes it as a chaotic place filled with staffers overwhelmed by infighting and animosity.

In a series of tweets, Trump has called the book "total fiction," "boring" and "untrue."

But Woodward insisted his book was accurate and said he carefully vetted each description included in the book.

“I think this book shows in meticulous detail what happens at specific meetings, where the issues are addressed by President Trump and his staff, foreign affairs, North Korea, Afghanistan, the Middle East, all of the immigration, trade issues,” he said. “…I think you need to measure a presidency by what actually is done on the issues that affect people.”

The Watergate legend said the president called him last month saying he wished he had been interviewed for the book.

“Gee, I would’ve liked to have talked to you,” he said the president told him. He was coy when asked whether he’d include the president’s side if Trump offered him an interview.

“Well, the book is already out,” he said. “Maybe for the second book.”

So, will there be a second book?

“Well,” Woodward said, “who knows?”