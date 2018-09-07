Obama rails against Trump, Republicans in fiery return to campaign trail

Former President Barack Obama launched his return to the campaign trail Friday with a fiery speech in Illinois, accusing President Trump and fellow Republicans of becoming a “home” to “the politics of division and resentment.”

In part of his midterm effort to rally Democrats to the polls and loosen Republicans' grip on power in Congress, the former president warned that the stakes are high and the consequences of staying on the sidelines “dire.”

He reminded voters that Republicans want to continue to unravel his signature health care law, while delivering some of his toughest broadsides against the GOP since leaving office – referring to Trump by name, something he often avoids.

Obama claimed certain “powerful and privileged” people want to “keep us angry because it helps them keep their power and their privilege.”

“It did not start with Donald Trump,” Obama said. “He is a symptom, not the cause. He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years.”

“Appealing to tribe, appealing to fear, pitting one group against another, telling people that order and security will be restored if [it wasn’t] for those who don’t look like us or don’t sound like us or don’t pray like we do, that’s an old playbook,” Obama said, adding that people on either side of the aisle will call out “bigots and fear mongers” in a healthy democracy.

To cheers, Obama declared: “We are Americans; we’re supposed to stand up to bullies, not follow them.”

Responding to the speech, White House adviser Mercedes Schlapp told Fox News that the “real energy” is at Trump rallies and touted the sitting president's success in unraveling many Obama policies.

“That election in 2016 was a rebuke on Obama's legacy,” she said.

Trump, meanwhile, is stumping for Republicans in North and South Dakota, as Obama returns to the trail.

The Obama speech was a preview of the argument that Obama is likely to make throughout the fall. On Saturday, the former president will stump for House Democratic candidates from California at an event in Orange County, a conservative-leaning part of California where Republicans are at risk of losing several congressional seats.

Next week, Obama plans to campaign in Ohio for Richard Cordray, the Democratic nominee for governor, and Ohio Democrats.

In Illinois, the ex-president repeatedly argued that Republicans have reversed course in the Trump era on several issues, from the deficit to Russia.

“What happened to the Republican Party?” he said. “Its central organizing principle in foreign policy was the fight against communism, and now they’re cozying up to the former head of the KBG.”

He also referenced the anonymous New York Times op-ed and said of the claim staffers are secretly working to keep Trump in line, “That’s not how our democracy is supposed to work.

“These people aren’t elected, they aren’t accountable, they’re not doing us a service by actively promoting 90 percent of the crazy stuff that’s coming out of this White House and then saying, ‘don’t worry, we’re preventing the other 10 percent.’”

Obama admitted that “neither party has been exclusively responsible for us going backwards instead of forwards” – citing southern Democrats who vociferously defended slavery – but said Republicans have traded a conservative vision for the country for one that’s more “radical” in more recent times.

Obama was at the University of Illinois to receive the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government, an honor also bestowed upon civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor and the late Sen. John McCain.

“I’m here to deliver a simple message, and that is: you need to vote because our democracy depends on it,” Obama said.

Hitting the campaign trail for other candidates isn’t common for the former president. Since leaving the White House, he has only made occasional appearances on behalf of candidates, usually opting instead to issue endorsements. He recently endorsed 81 Democrats up and down the ballot in 13 different states; a second wave of endorsements is expected this fall.

Obama is scheduled to campaign for several Democrats in California this weekend – but one in particular has raised eyebrows.

Philanthropist Gil Cisneros, who is running in the 39th district, has been accused of sexual misconduct by Democratic activist and documentary filmmaker Melissa Fazli, who unsuccessfully ran for a state Assembly seat in California this year. She accused Cisneros of propositioning her multiple times, including when she spoke to him about donations to her campaign.

The Cisneros campaign has denied the claims and said one of its campaign staffers was present during one of the alleged incidents who has backed his boss.

Obama’s campaign activity, including fundraising appearances, is expected to continue through October. But while he will be visible during the general election phase, Obama will not be a daily presence on the campaign trail, an adviser told The Associated Press.

While many Democrats have been clamoring for Obama to have a greater presence, advisers said he has taken a more low-key role in part to create room for a new generation of party leaders to step up. He's also said to be acutely aware that he does not have a strong track record in helping Democrats win in years when he's not on the ballot, and that his presence can have the effect of energizing Republicans, according to the adviser.

The former president's three priorities are to help Democrats take back control of the House, help his party win seats in the Senate and support state-level candidates in order to influence the redistricting process for future congressional races.

Former President George W. Bush, too, widely avoided the campaign trail in 2010 – the year of the first midterm election after he turned the White House over to Obama. He also adopted a policy of withholding public comment on his successor.

President Bill Clinton, however, campaigned during the 2002 midterms, the first under the Bush presidency.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, too, is hitting the campaign trail hard for the midterm elections. She is headlining voter registration rallies in Las Vegas and Miami later this month during a week of action by a new, nonpartisan organization, When We All Vote, which she co-chairs.

She has long been one of the most popular draws among Democrats, but it remains an open question whether she will campaign for any Democratic candidates. She has kept a low profile since leaving the White House in January 2017, limiting her political commitment for now to helping When We Vote.

Fox News’ Lukas Mikelionis and The Associated Press contributed to this report.