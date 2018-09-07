NYFW designer wears shirt protesting Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh

A designer at New York Fashion Week took to the catwalk Thursday night to protest Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh by wearing a shirt urging people to call and “tell your Senator no.”

Jeremy Scott, 43, was showcasing his Spring 2019 collection when he took the traditional post-show walk wearing a handmade white shirt with the message “tell your Senator no on Kavanaugh.” The shirt also had a Washington phone number to call.

While the other designs showcased were not too politically charged -although some sweaters had the words “riot” and “revolt” across them - the message on Scott’s shirt was clear.

While backstage, the designer said he was standing up for “women’s rights, reproductive rights, LGBT rights, affirmative action,” adding “you know, it’s all at stake with this one man.”

KAVANAUGH AVOIDS DEM TRAPS AS CHAOTIC HEARING WINDS DOWN, CONFIRMATION VOTE LOOMS

Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh entered his fourth day of chaotic hearings on Friday. Days of protesting on The Hill resulted in 74 arrests with even more being charged with unlawfully demonstrating.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation in the coming days and if approved, he will next face a full Senate vote. With Republicans holding a 51-49 majority, it is likely that he will be confirmed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.