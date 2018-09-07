Kavanaugh avoids Dem traps as chaotic hearing winds down, confirmation vote looms

Democrats have spent the week trying to catch Judge Brett Kavanaugh in a lie and employ old emails to cast him as a radical conservative.

But as Kavanaugh’s chaotic confirmation hearing winds down Friday, Republicans say they believe Democrats failed to land the kind of fatal blow that could derail the nomination.

The office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said in a statement that Democrats struggled “to make a legitimate case” against Kavanaugh after two days of questioning.

“At the end of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s second day of questioning, Senate Democrats still haven’t been able to achieve a ‘gotcha’ moment on Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” the statement said. “Instead, day two was little more than a continuation of political theatrics that failed to outshine a stellar performance by a highly-qualified nominee for the high court.”

After grilling Kavanaugh for two days, senators on Friday are hearing from outside witnesses both supporting and opposing the nominee. This will mark the end of the hearing process. Among those invited by the Democrats on the committee is John Dean, the former Nixon White House counsel who turned against the administration during Watergate.

The committee, in the coming days and weeks, is expected to vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation before the nomination heads to the full Senate for a final vote.

“We look forward to the Judiciary Committee completing its review and advancing his nomination,” said White House Spokesman Raj Shah.

Democrats were always going to have a tough time defeating Kavanaugh. But with Republicans enjoying only a 51-49 majority, a couple defections would be enough to stall his confirmation. But Republicans have held together and accused Democrats -- under pressure from their base, and some flirting with a presidential bid -- of turning the hearings into a "circus."

“This hearing -- really quite frankly -- was sad and became a joke,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Friday on “Fox & Friends.”

“Those hearings were a circus,” Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said on “Fox News @ Night.” “There was so much nonsense, consistent dishonesty, in the way people would ask their questions.”

Among the most bizarre turn of events at Kavanaugh’s hearing was when Democratic Sen. Cory Booker on Thursday vowed to publicly release past emails of Kavanaugh’s that were marked confidential in an act of “civil disobedience.”

Booker, a possible 2020 presidential candidate, said he was prepared to face punishment for doing so. He said he was doing so draw attention to Republicans’ “sham process.”

“This is about the closest I'll probably ever have in my life to an, ‘I am Spartacus’ moment,” Booker said Thursday.

But Booker didn’t actually break the rules with that release. The Republicans on the Judiciary Committee said they worked with the George W. Bush library and the Justice Department overnight to clear the emails. The restrictions were waived early Thursday morning.

“All of this drama this morning apparently was for nothing and it’s unfortunate,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters Thursday.

Still, Booker, insisting he was violating Senate rules, continued to post more emails via Twitter afternoon that he said were designated "confidential."

“Senate Republicans are doing everything they can to distract from their sham process to rush through a Supreme Court justice who will overturn Roe v. Wade, demolish the Affordable Care Act, and protect President Trump from being investigated,” Booker said.

One email release that caused a stir pertained to the Roe v. Wade decision ensuring the right to an abortion -- and showed Kavanaugh discussing whether the issue was settled law.

“I am not sure that all legal scholars refer to Roe as the settled law of the land at the Supreme court level since Court can always overrule its precedent, and three current Justices on the Court would do so,” Kavanaugh said in a 2003 email.

Democrats used the email to suggest he could vote to overturn abortion rights. But when asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D.-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to clarify his thoughts, Kavanaugh said he was referring in the email to “what legal scholars” might say.

“I think my comment in the email was that might be overstating the position of legal scholars and so it wasn’t a technically accurate description in the letter of what legal scholars thought,” Kavanaugh said, adding, “The broader point was simply that I think it was overstating something about legal scholars, and I’m always concerned with accuracy, and I thought that was not quite [an] accurate description of all legal scholars because it referred to all.”

In an another combative moment, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., another possible Democratic presidential candidate, on Wednesday asked Kavanaugh whether he ever had discussed Special Counsel Robert Mueller or his Russia probe with anyone at Kasowitz Benson Torres, the law firm founded by Marc Kasowitz, a former personal attorney to President Trump.

“I don’t recall any conversations of that kind with anyone at that law firm… I haven’t had any inappropriate conversations about that investigation with anyone,” Kavanaugh said Thursday, when given the chance to elaborate on Harris' question from a day earlier.

He added, “I’ve never given anyone any hints, forecasts, previews, winks, nothing about my view as a judge or how I would rule as a judge on that or anything related to that.”

Graham, the South Carolina Republican, said that line of questioning from Harris “bothered me the most.”

“That line of questioning I think is inappropriate,” he said. “If you don't like him vote no. But don't suggest this man is anything other than honest.”

For the most part, the hearings have focused on Kavanaugh’s writings and, in particular, key opinions he authored while serving on the nation’s most prestigious appellate court.

Kavanaugh served for more than a decade on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals and, before that, for five years as a lawyer in the White House Counsel’s office in the George W. Bush administration. He also worked for independent counsel Ken Starr for three years during the probe that led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

Kavanaugh’s elevation from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to the Supreme Court would mark a generational rightward shift on the Supreme Court, raising the stakes beyond those of last year’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch.

Party leaders have said they hope to have Kavanaugh confirmed by a floor vote by early October, when the next Supreme Court term begins.

Fox News’ Gregg Re and Bill Mears contributed to this report.