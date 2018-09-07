Giuliani says Trump team 'close' on deal for written questions, doesn't rule out Mueller sit-down: report

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in an interview Thursday that his team is nearing a deal for the president to provide written responses to questions from special counsel Robert Mueller on the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Giuliani told Politico in an interview that in-person questioning hasn’t been ruled out.

"I think we're pretty close to an agreement, maybe this weekend," Giuliani told the outlet.

Giuliani also said the two sides haven’t reached an agreement regarding questions on obstruction of justice. He told the Associated Press earlier that they were “a no-go.”

"We're very opposed to that [but] we're not closing it off 100 percent," Giuliani told Politico. "We don't want to mislead [prosecutors] and have them think it's easy, but we have also not closed our mind to it."

In a letter last week, Mueller’s team said it would accept written responses from Trump on questions related to Russian election interference. Giuliani suggested to the AP earlier Thursday that Trump’s lawyers had agreed to those terms but wanted to prohibit investigators from asking follow-up questions.

“It would be in written form and if you want to follow up on our answers, justify it. Show us why you didn’t get there the first time,” Giuliani said. He said he was not categorically ruling out answering a second round of questions, saying that should be settled before the president answers anything at all.

“We aren’t going to let them spring it on us,” said Giuliani, who has served as lawyer-spokesman for the president’s personal legal team.

Mueller’s team raised the prospect in March that it could subpoena the president, though it would most likely prompt a court fight.

In addition to questions about alleged collusion with Russia, Mueller has expressed interest in asking Trump questions about former James Comey, Jeff Sessions, and his role in drafting a statement to The New York Times about a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower attended by his son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian lawyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.