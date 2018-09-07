'Fox & Friends' exclusive: Trump downplays New York Times op-ed, talks border wall

President Trump spoke with Pete Hegseth before his rally in Billings, Mont., on Thursday for an interview that will air on "Fox & Friends" Friday morning starting at 6 a.m. ET.

The interview was wide ranging, and touched on subjects from the anonymous New York Times op-ed to whether the president would consider a government shutdown in order to secure border wall funding.

Trump, once again, downplayed the Times' op-ed. He said there are thousands of people who could be considered a White House senior official.

“So they take one person out of thousands,” Trump said. “But what’s unfair, I don’t mind when they write a book and they make lies because it gets discredited.”

He said it appears that the individual is fairly low level. He said despite the claims in the piece, the White House is running like a well-oiled machine.

Hegseth asked Trump if he would shut down the government later this month if he doesn’t get the wall funding. Trump said if it was up to him, he would shut down the government over border security. But Republicans running in the midterms may not want to “upset the apple cart."

“I guess when you get right down to it, it is up to me. But I don’t want to do anything that’s going to hurt us or potentially hurt us,” he said. “I have a feeling that the Republicans are going to do very well.”