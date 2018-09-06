Trump holds 'Make America Great Again' rally in Billings, Montana

President Trump will address a crowd at a Make America Great Again rally in Billings, Montana Thursday night in support of GOP congressional candidate Matt Rosendale in his quest to unseat Democratic Sen. John Tester.

The candidates are facing off in a state Trump claimed victory in during the 2016 presidential election, winning by 20 percentage points.

In the past, Tester has drawn the ire of the president, who at one point called for the lawmaker’s resignation, over allegations released by Tester that derailed Trump’s pick to head the Department of Veteran Affairs, White House physician Ronny Jackson.

Jackson ultimately withdrew his nomination to lead the department amid allegations collected by Tester’s office about his prescription-drug practices and use of alcohol.

When Trump visited Montana in July, Tester took out full-page ads in several newspapers welcoming the president to the state. Trump proceeded to slam Tester at a rally in Great Falls as an obstructionist who was out of touch with the state's voters.

Tester, who on Wednesday revealed a new TV ad touting his work with Trump concerning veterans, told The Associated Press Thursday that its never “a bad thing” when a president visits Montana.

“Anytime you get a president of the United States to come to Montana, it's certainly not a bad thing for Montana,” Tester said. “He's going to do what he's going to do. I just hope he uses the trip for more than political purposes, but we'll see.”

Rosendale dismissed the idea of his opponent and Trump working together as being "rather amusing."

“Jon has opposed the president and he's trying to come back here and say he's supporting the president,” Rosendale told The Associated Press. “The president, who Jon says he's working so well with, is going to say, ‘Jon isn't working with me.’”

The president's trip to the state came one day after an anonymous "senior official in the Trump administration" filed a controversial op-ed with The New York Times. The official revealed "that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations."

Trump reacted forcefully to the article's publication, tweeting that the paper "must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!"

Fox News’ Joseph Weber and The Associated Press contributed to this report.